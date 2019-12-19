Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shows the Webb Ellis Cup as the champion team poses for a photo on their arrival on 3 November 2019 for the World Rugby Awards in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Mark R. Cristino)

The magnificent Springbok victory in the Rugby World Cup and the way in which the team handled itself, and the stark contrast with which the English team reacted, has much to teach us about character and nation-building, writes Daily Maverick reader Roy Hewett.

In the relatively short time since the understandable and justifiable euphoria of the Springboks being crowned champions of the rugby world, much has been written, said, recorded and celebrated in many parts of the globe… most particularly in South Africa and England. History will record that England were comprehensively beaten by the rank underdogs who had made monumental strides since the dark days of consistently woeful performances up to a mere 18 months before. Our victory was widely acclaimed as the greatest in a World Cup Final… and the best thing that could have happened to this nation during these troubled times.

Many things stand out from the sublime performance by the men in green and gold: meticulous and inspired planning by coach Rassie Erasmus and his coaching staff; outstanding leadership by our first black African captain, Siya Kolisi; memorable performances by all who took to the field on the day; a strategy and game-plan that confounded the opposition and many pundits; two mesmerising tries (first in a World Cup Final) by the Springboks; humility and good sportsmanship demonstrated by captain, coach and all players who have been interviewed.

Sadly, this was not the case with the runners-up on the biggest rugby stage, and observed by virtually all rugby fans (and others) throughout the world.

Top sportsmen and national teams, by their very nature, provide the role models and examples for aspirant young enthusiasts for the future, and their conduct is widely expected to reflect good sportsmanship, humility and respect for opponents and the game. How sad it was and a blight on the reputation of the England team that all but one of their members removed their medals shortly after receiving them. And to add insult to injury, only one member of their team visited the Springbok change-room to congratulate them on their excellent win.

It seems England’s convincing and emphatic win over the hitherto seemingly invincible All Blacks lifted their confidence levels, self-belief and expectations for the final to a place that brooked no possibility of failure… they were wrong. And the character of the team was found seriously wanting when they were comprehensively vanquished and seemingly ill-equipped to cope with that reality. The Springboks produced a magnificent performance and were humble, respectful and gracious in victory. England reacted like spoilt and entitled boys, and with unsavoury disrespect for the occasion, the sport and the victors.

Ultimately sport is about fun, the testing and showcasing of skills and coaching, and respect for adversaries. Victory and defeat are realities, and the handling thereof a reflection on character and maturity. Perspective and guidance are reflected in this quote from Martina Navratilova:

“The moment of victory is much too short to live for that and nothing else.”

The spoils of victory for the Springboks include a euphoria seldom seen in this country, at a time when it was sorely needed. There has been a vibrant reawakening of the halcyon times of the “Rainbow Nation” of Nelson Mandela. Hope has received a timely boost and the victory parade of our rugby heroes through a number of cities has been spectacularly unifying and exceptionally well supported. Long may the positive spin-offs of the achievement of coach Rassie Erasmus and his entourage, Siya Kolisi and his magnificent team be enjoyed and contribute to cohesion and hope in South African society.

They have shown character and respect while giving real meaning to their rallying motif, “Stronger Together” — can we, individually and collectively? DM

Roy Hewett is a retired principal of Port Alfred High School and Hudson Park High in East London. He spent 40 years in the teaching profession in Cape Town, Port Alfred and East London.

Daily Maverick Reader Follow Save More