Business Maverick

Next Stop, $420? Tesla Stock Climbs to an Intraday Record High

By Bloomberg 18 December 2019
Caption
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks during an event at the site of the company's manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

The electric-car maker’s shares climbed as much as 2.9% on Wednesday to $390, an intraday record. They’ve surged more than 50% since the company reported a surprise profit on Oct. 23.

Tesla Inc.’s stock rally won’t quit.The electric-car maker’s shares climbed as much as 2.9% on Wednesday to $390, an intraday record. They’ve surged more than 50% since the company reported a surprise profit on Oct. 23.
Tesla's post-profit rally sends shares to record

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has had a higher price in mind before, of course. The stock still has a ways to go before reaching the $420 price at which he claimed the company would go private last year.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Five South African economic factors/events to watch in 2020

By Ed Stoddard

Business Maverick

Fingers pointed at city council as Nelson Mandela Bay water crisis worsens

Heather Dugmore
15 hours ago
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

A new era in energy generation

Cyril Ramaphosa
18 DEC
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

De Ruyter asked to start earlier at Eskom, draft petroleum and expropriation bills finalised
Ed Stoddard 17 DEC
2 mins

"Don't depend too much on anyone in this world because even your own shadow leaves you when you are in darkness." ~ Ibn Taymiyyah

OPINIONISTA

To get to the root of Eskom’s problems — start with an independent forensic audit

Ghaleb Cachalia 5 hours ago
3 mins

SCROLLA.AFRICA

SABC staffer committed suicide after fake document firings

Toby Shapshak and Everson Luhanga for Scrolla.Africa
18 DEC
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Retail giants face having township wings clipped

Ray Mahlaka
17 DEC
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

What the Conservative victory means for SA

Sasha Planting
17 DEC
4 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
17 DEC
1 min

OPINIONISTA

A post-election reckoning for British politics

Robert Skidelsky
17 DEC
5 mins