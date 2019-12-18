Mr Air, a mechanical puppet built by the Ukwanda Puppetry Arts and Design Company was one of the highlights of The Final Spring in Barrydale at the weekend. Siphokazi Mpofu of Ukwanda said that it was challenging to create it as it was there first mechanical puppet. She said that inspiration for Mr Air came from stargazing in Sutherland. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Joyous occasion in beautiful Western Cape town was marked by a serious and frightening theme.

Barrydale held its annual giant puppet parade and performance on Sunday, 15 December. Music, dance, dress-up and puppets brought the town to life as it celebrated the 10th year of this event. Titled, “The Final Spring”, the show focused on climate change.

The event is a collaboration between Net Vir Pret, an organisation that works with deprived youth in the Overberg area, the Centre for Humanities Research at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and the award-winning Ukwanda Puppet & Designs Art Collective.

DM

