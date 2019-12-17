Africa

South Sudan president, ex-rebel leader agree to form unity government – President Kiir

By Reuters 17 December 2019
epa07934270 South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (R) meets with former rebel leader Riek Machar (L) in Juba, Soth Sudan, 19 October 2019. According to reports, Machar returned to Juba for meeting with Kiir ahead of a deadline to form a unity government that was expected to be on 12 November. EPA-EFE/STR

JUBA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - South Sudan's president Salva Kiir said he and the country's main former rebel leader reached a deal on Tuesday to form a long-delayed unity government.

Kiir and Riek Machar, who is now opposition leader, met over the past three days in the capital Juba to resolve outstanding disputes that prevented the formation of a coalition government in time for a Nov. 12 deadline.

There were international concerns that war could resume over the disputes.

Last month, the two leaders bought time by delaying the government’s formation for 100 days beyond that deadline. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Giulia Paravicini; Editing by Maggie Fick and John Stonestreet)

