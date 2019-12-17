Kiir and Riek Machar, who is now opposition leader, met over the past three days in the capital Juba to resolve outstanding disputes that prevented the formation of a coalition government in time for a Nov. 12 deadline.
There were international concerns that war could resume over the disputes.
Last month, the two leaders bought time by delaying the government’s formation for 100 days beyond that deadline. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Giulia Paravicini; Editing by Maggie Fick and John Stonestreet)
