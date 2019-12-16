Business Maverick

‘Zombie’ Future Threatens Asset Managers, Hunt Says

By Tim Cohen 16 December 2019
Caption
It seems liquidity risk is swiftly becoming the defining issue for asset managers in 2019., says the writer. (Image: Adobe Stock)

The asset-management industry is changing so rapidly that as many as 80% of its players will become “zombie firms” unable to achieve the performance or scale needed to attract new money, according to PGIM Chief Executive Officer David Hunt.

“We have never seen such a disparity between winners and losers,” Hunt said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday. “The vast majority of firms, if you’re just doing public equities, you’re just doing fixed income, you’re struggling. You’re in outflows, and we don’t see that changing anytime soon.”

It’s a bleak vision for an industry that for decades was able to maintain its pricing power and, with it, fat margins and high salaries. Now, institutional clients such as pension plans are demanding lower fees and concentrating their business with a select number of managers. That threatens to leave behind any firm that doesn’t have a track record of beating the market or can’t offer a diverse range of investments.

No part of the investment industry is under as much pressure as active equities. There, easy access to cheap index funds has exposed the widespread and chronic underperformance of portfolio managers.

“If you don’t have the performance, you can’t charge the kind of historical fees that you had,” said Hunt, who’s based in Newark, New Jersey. “If you’re a benchmark-hugging firm, you’re going to be replaced with passive, and so you deserve.”

Some asset managers have merged to gain scale. As Hunt sees it, size alone isn’t enough and he thinks only three business models will thrive: indexing giants such as BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group; boutique firms that specialize in a certain type of asset, such as private equity; and multi-asset investors with global reach.

PGIM, the investment arm of insurer Prudential Financial Inc., oversees $1.3 trillion. It’s among the world’s largest managers of public fixed income, real estate debt and equity and private credit.

Hunt, an engineer who spent most of his career with McKinsey & Co., joined Prudential Investment Management as CEO in 2011. It was renamed PGIM in 2015. He said he intends to expand into private equity secondaries, which involves buying stakes in buyout funds. One business PGIM won’t be getting into: passive products.

“We attract really good people, we have a real meritocracy, we support people who have contrarian points of view, sometimes for years, and we encourage people to have non-consensus views,” Hunt said. “We’re oriented toward active outperformance and we don’t want to dilute that culture.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The mining industry wants to produce its own power

By Tim Cohen

WASTE ESCALATOR

The Grand Inga Dam Project poses fiscal risks similar to the controversial arms deal

Anneline R Turpin
13 DEC
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

The problem with privatising Eskom: Profit does not equate to national good

Xolisa Phillip
13 DEC
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 13 DEC

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Please Call Me inventor wants Vodacom to come clean on revenue
Ray Mahlaka 13 DEC
4 mins

Amazon ants use slavery as a means of survival for the colony.

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

Getting the SA horses to pull together

Sasha Planting 13 DEC
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

If wealth is justified, so is a wealth tax

Katharina Pistor
13 DEC
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Economic data for SA isn’t shooting the lights out — and that’s before load shedding Stage 6

Ed Stoddard
13 DEC
2 mins

Business Maverick

Blunders 168 with Paul Theron from Vestact (warning, explicit language)

Paul Theron
12 DEC
1 min

Dead ringers

Life insurance industry uncovers ghoulish scamming

Bheki C. Simelane
13 DEC
2 mins

Business Maverick

“Surprised and shocked” Ramaphosa repeats the excuses of the last twelve years on Eskom

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
12 DEC
4 mins