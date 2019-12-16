Newsdeck

Man United’s Shaw spreads festive cheer with hampers for staff

By Reuters 16 December 2019

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has shown the Christmas spirit by buying hampers from London department store Harrods for the club's support staff, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

Shaw, 24, arrived at the Premier League club’s Carrington training complex with around 50 of the gift baskets, which are worth more than 250 pounds ($320) each.

It is not the first time Shaw has shown such generosity, with the England international having ordered hampers filled with luxury items over the last two years as a token of appreciation for the work done behind the scenes.

Shaw and his team mates visited Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Francis House Children’s Hospice and The Christie this month to help raise spirits during the festive period.

The 24-year-old, who signed a new contract last year worth a reported 165,000 pounds a week, has recently returned to first-team action under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a spell on the sidelines with injury.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

