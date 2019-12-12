(Photo by Cornel van Heerden)

While Lexus has found global favour with both the hip-hop and eco community, locally the Japanese luxury brand still only has niche appeal. Perhaps the recent launch of the RX 450h and RX 350 F-Sport will start changing that.

Cars often mirror their owners. Just like I expect that a Beemer driver is going to cross two N1 lanes at breakneck speed and accelerate up my rear or the girl in the Chevy Spark will be crawling at 60km/h, in the fast lane, filing her nails — when I see a vehicle with an L-shaped spindle, I assume that the person behind the wheel is interesting, intelligent and eco-conscious. After all, for more than three decades, Lexus has been at the forefront of pioneering sustainability. It currently offers the largest line-up of premium electrified models globally with more than 1.45 million hybrid vehicle sales worldwide.

While the global Lexus brand is flourishing, selling its 10-millionth unit in February 2019, since its local debut in 1994, fewer than 20,000 new units have sold here in 25 years. Numbers speak volumes. When you think of parent company Toyota’s record-breaking sales in SA — in 2018 it sold a whopping 133,603 vehicles — the dearth of local Lexus sales forces me to wonder whether there’s a serious shortage of local grey matter on our roads. An even more disturbing conclusion is that most South Africans don’t give a shit when it comes to the climate crisis and sustainable driving, but would rather hang on to their noxious CO 2 emission-spewing fuel guzzlers.

The brand’s history is a fascinating one, kickstarting in 1985 when head honcho of Toyota, Eiji Toyoda, sent 20 designers and engineers to the US on a covert operation to create “the world’s best car”. The team moved into a huge house in upmarket Laguna Beach, California to immerse themselves in the lives of their “market”. They did their research by photographing locals in shopping malls, on morning school runs, at restaurants and grocery stores.

And so began the intricate relationship with research and detail that Lexus has become synonymous with. It took four years before the first Lexus was launched — the Lexus LS 400, which was dramatically unveiled at the Detroit Auto show, attracting international praise and drawing serious guns with the German Beemers and Mercs that had up to now ruled the US premium sedan roost. Between 2000 and 2011 Lexus was the best-selling premium brand in North America. In 2017 the Lexus RX and NX clinched No 1 and No 3 top-selling luxury SUV brands in the States.

Much of Lexus’s appeal has to do with the bespoke quality of its build overseen by Takumi, who are master Japanese craftsmen, spending decades perfecting their craft. To become a Takumi takes 60,000 hours of mindful repetition in order to achieve mastery of the highest level. Before a Lexus leaves the factory an intense inspection process takes place. Takumis with their razor-sharp eyes and feel for detail, scrutinise every stitch and panel to ensure quality is maintained to perfection. In the “un-Takumi”, fast-paced, bigger-is-better United States of America, Lexus has become a symbol of success, wealth and power, with hip hop rappers like Ice Cube, will.i.am., Eminem and Jay Z embracing the brand.

In 1993 West Coast rapper Snoop Dog kicked off its street appeal, beginning what would deeply embed Lexus in the DNA of US hip hop and rap subculture, when he rhymed: “The Lexus flexes from Long Beach to Texas” in Tha Shiznit, putting Toyota’s blinged-up brand on the map of cool appeal.

(I know as a woman it’s not cool to embrace certain misogynistic elements of hip hop — at times it can feel a bit like falling in love with your abuser — but there you have it. I dig it.) In 1996 Lexus featured in the legendary Tupac Shakur’s mega-hit Wonder why they call you Bitch:

Talkin’ to some nigga ’bout his car

I guess he said he had a Lexus, what’s next

You headin’ to his car for some sex

I pass by can’t hold back tears.

(A few months later on 13 September Tupac was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.)

Then there’s the mega Kanye West and Ludacris 2004 hit Breathe in Breathe Out:

Whatever comes first I’m prepared for the worst

Whatever comes second I’ll be there with my weapon

Pullin’ up in the Lexus’ one on both hand.

JayZ paid homage to both Lexus and New York in his hit Hello Brooklyn:

I only roll Lexus to

hug ya road

I love ya corners

I’m half ya soul.

On the totally opposite side of the spectrum of the gangsta rap and hip hop appeal, the brand has also found huge popularity with a more middle-of-the-road yuppie and eco-conscious customer.

Across the pond, drive around London central and every other SUV is a hybrid Lexus, largely due to exemption from congestion taxes. In South Africa Lexus appeal appears to have reached only a tiny segment of mainly white older guys. Weird.

THE LEXUS RX 450h

Which gets me to Lexus’s latest local offerings, the fourth-generation RX 450h hybrid and RX 350 F-Sport. I’m going to stick with the range’s flagship, the RX 450 hybrid as it ticks all the boxes as an eco alternative with low carbon emissions of 131 CO 2 (g/km) and frugal fuel consumption (around 6l/100km), in an otherwise heavily populated luxury segment of thirstier buddies such as the petrol Mercedes-Benz GLE and BMW X5.

Historically, the RX hybrid is a game-changer with the introduction of self-charging hybrid power in 2005 — a global first — in the RX 400h SUV.

The new 450h is paired with powerful self-charging electric motors, and a 3.5-litre, V6 naturally-aspirated engine, with combined outputs of 230kW. So it has some pretty decent power under the bonnet, coming in at 0-100km/h in just over 7 seconds. While its sibling, the 350 F-Sport probably has more petrol-head appeal because of the sporty tune it sings, the 450h is actually quicker and one soon gets used to the slight droning sound from its eight-speed CVT transmission when accelerating.

Looks-wise, there’s a new 3D “L” shaped grille and a sexy re-sculpted front bumper, but ultimately it’s all in the lights, honey. Being at the forefront of safety tech, the new 450h offers a world first by way of Bladescan LED lights — an adaptive high-beam system, using the reflection of light off the mirror to increase high beam brightness and expand its reach down the road, without dazzling an oncoming driver. They’re a great addition to the Lexus Safety System+ package, assisting in poor weather and night driving. There are also 10 airbags, Active Cornering Assist, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The pre-collision safety system and autonomous emergency braking is now standard for all Lexus F-Sport and Hybrid models.

Under the hood, the RX 450h has a revised chassis which has increased both comfort and drive engagement. The upgraded suspension masterfully absorbs road imperfections allowing for an almost eerily smooth and mostly silent ride.

Lexus is known for offering impressive standard features and this is where the Japanese premium brand might just have an edge on competitors. While the Germans are known for slapping on high prices for optional extras, with Lexus the standard equipment list in the RX 450h is exceptional, including 20-inch wheels, an electrically operated sunroof and an on-board Wi-Fi hotspot with an initial complimentary 15GB data bundle.

There’s also some decent tech inside which includes a high-quality multi-speaker Mark Levinson system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as a wireless-charging phone pad.

Most welcome is the addition of a new 12.3-inch central display which hosts a touchscreen that’s a lot easier to operate than the old trackpad that I have bitched about in previous-generation Lexus. While the trackpad is still there, it’s thankfully been upgraded as part of the Lexus Remote Touch Interface which can now be voice-activated — replacing the old button-activated system.

In the service and customer care arena Lexus excels with the full RX range enjoying Lexus’s best-in-class 7-year/105,000km warranty and full maintenance plan. The warranty on the RX 450h’s battery is eight years/195,000km.

Despite these attractive after-sales perks, Lexus is yet to play a significant role locally. It’s common knowledge that South Africa is still way behind in the electric and hybrid vehicle market — fewer than 1,000 EVs and hybrids inhabit our roads.

But global response to climate change and eco issues is escalating. A Lexus will go a far way to embrace a marriage of class, quality and good conscience. DM

Pricing:

RX350 EX R1,012,000

RX350 EX L R1,087,000

RX350 F-Sport R1,132,200

RX450h SE R1,315,800

