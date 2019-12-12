(Bloomberg) --Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are running neck-and-neck for the top spot in California, according to a poll from CNN and SSRS released Wednesday.

The poll found Biden with 21% support in the state, followed by Sanders with 20% and Warren with 17%. All three were within the margin of error of 5.2 percentage points. Pete Buttigieg was in fourth with 9%, all the others were polling in single digits. The poll was conducted from Dec. 4-8.

The poll diverged from one released last week by the Los Angeles Times that showed Sanders leading with 24%, Warren with 22%, Biden with 14% and Buttigieg with 12%. The LA Times survey was conducted before Kamala Harris dropped out of the race.

The CNN poll on Wednesday also surveyed Democratic voters in Texas where Biden led with 35%, followed by Sanders with 15%. Warren had 13% support, Buttigieg 9% and the rest of the field in single digits. The Texas poll was also conducted Dec. 4-8 and has a margin of error of 6.6 percentage points.

California and Texas will vote on Super Tuesday March 3. The two states allot the highest number of delegates, 15.

Bloomberg to Give $10 Million to Help Democrats (9:57 a.m.)

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg plans to donate $10 million to help protect House Democrats targeted by Republicans for their support of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, his campaign said.

The contribution to House Majority PAC, first reported by The Washington Post, comes after Bloomberg spent more than $110 million last year to help Democrats win control of the House, and as he has spent $100 million so far in a late bid for the party’s presidential nomination in 2020.

The Republican National Committee launched a campaign in late September targeting vulnerable House Democrats with television and digital ads. So far, it’s spent $2.3 million on ads running in 14 districts, according to data from Advertising Analytics. America Action Network, a conservative nonprofit organization, has spent $5.6 million on ads either attacking Democrats or supporting Republicans for their positions on impeachment. America First Policies has spent $1.2 million on ads opposing impeachment.

“House Democrats are holding the president accountable, and they need resources to stay in office,” a statement from his campaign said. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that the former New York mayor was “a critical ally” in helping the party regain the House majority and “now, the stakes are even higher.” — Bill Alison and Mark Niquette

(Michael Bloomberg is also seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.)

–With assistance from Bill Allison and Mark Niquette.

