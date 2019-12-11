South Africa

Assault trial date set for former SARS boss Tom Moyane

By News24 11 December 2019

Former South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane will have to wait until next year to be tried for the alleged assault of the mother of his grandchild.

Moyane appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday when the case was postponed to May 2020.

Dressed in a beige jacket, shirt and black trousers, he smiled and greeted the prosecution team and his legal representative before entering the dock. Police officials were present in court.

At his last court appearance, the matter was postponed to allow lobby group, AfriForum, which is privately prosecuting him, to hand over the docket in the case to his legal team.

Hurry

On Wednesday, the lobby group’s advocate Phyllis Vorster told the court that copies of the docket were handed to the defence and that a trial date was set for May 5 and 6, 2020.

The matter was postponed to May 2020 and Moyane was warned that a warrant would be issued for his arrest if he failed to appear on that date.

Moyane appeared to be in a hurry when he left the courtroom after the postponement.

He faces charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and damage to property.

He allegedly assaulted Maila, who was 17 at the time, in May last year, News24 previously reported.

The former commissioner allegedly tackled and kicked her during an altercation. Medical reports showed that she had a bruised jaw, a cut inside her check and a bruised abdomen.

The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute, saying the prospects of success were slim. But AfriForum took over the matter, led by its private prosecution unit head, advocate Gerrie Nel.

News24

DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

AMABHUNGANE: ANALYSIS

At EFF congress, keep an eye on money man Marshall Dlamini

By Micah Reddy for amaBhungane

MALIBONGWE UNRAVELLED Part 2

Missing millions: Police investigate ANCWL social development arm

Henriette Geldenhuys
13 hours ago
5 mins

SCORPIO NEWSFLASH

Wanted: A storage facility for Dudu Myeni’s furniture

Jessica Bezuidenhout
14 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 mins ago

Maverick Citizen

Drowned refugee teenager Samuel just wanted to wash and swim
Biénne Huisman 22 mins ago
6 mins

Adolf Hitler was the first European leader to ban human zoos.

Women's Sevens Rugby

Imbokodo looking to make their mark in front of home crowd at Cape Town Sevens

Yanga Sibembe 11 mins ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

Why Ramaphosa is wrong about SOEs.

Tim Cohen
15 hours ago
7 mins

Analysis

Power failure: Red tape (and Gwede Mantashe) are keeping us in the dark

Stephen Grootes
13 hours ago
6 mins

MONUMENT TO CHANGE

More than a few bricks in the Berlin Wall

Greg Mills
14 hours ago
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

Between darkness and dawn, my story’s waiting to be born

Ismail Lagardien
14 hours ago
6 mins