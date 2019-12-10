South Africa

Load shedding: Cape Town warns that water supply may be intermittent at Stage 6

By News24 10 December 2019

Capetonians who are seeing red overload shedding should also prepare for possible interruptions to their water supply should Eskom decide to move to Stage 6, it emerged on Tuesday.

Citizens around the country were caught by surprise when the power utility moved to Stage 6 on Monday evening. On Tuesday, it moved to Stage 4 until 23:00, Fin24 reported.

Now the City of Cape Town’s water and sanitation department has warned that Stage 6 was likely to limit its ability to provide water across the city in the usual way.

“Our pumps for both the water and sewerage systems cannot operate properly without power for significant periods,” it said in a statement.

“The nature or extent of the possible water supply interruptions is not yet known, but our operational teams are on full alert and the situation [is] being monitored intensively. Updates will be provided on a regular basis.”

‘Operational challenge’

The City said residents “should not panic” but use water sparingly and prepare for the possibility of having no water for a period of time.

It advised that residents store enough municipal tap water for drinking, cooking and basic ablution.

“The City apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused due to this operational challenge.”

Eskom warned that cuts were likely to continue for the rest of the week as it battles severe capacity constraints caused by unplanned outages and flooding.

On Monday, it announced that heavy rains and floods at three power stations caused its already-reduced generation capacity to plunge further.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a statement on Monday, said public anger over the “devastating” power cuts was understandable, while Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan apologised on eNCA.

News24

DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK: EXCLUSIVE

Medupi down because of ‘electrical supply panel burn-out’, say sources

By Ed Stoddard and Marianne Merten

OPINIONISTA

Courts cannot fix Eskom and systemic governance problems that beset a captured state

Pierre De Vos
4 hours ago
7 mins

Maverick Citizen: International Human Rights Day

Reflections of a Zimbabwean activist on ongoing repression in Zimbabwe

Thandekile Moyo
2 hours ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

Gauteng Floods

‘People could only watch as their household possessions floated away’
Bheki Simelane and News24 2 hours ago
3 mins

"If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of giants" ~ Sir Isaac Newton

Load Shedding

Blackouts a manageable crisis, says Western Cape Premier

Karabo Mafolo 2 hours ago
3 mins

CHILD GAUGE REPORT

Climate crisis an ongoing threat to child health

Aisha Abdool Karim
09 DEC
3 mins

Maverick Citizen

Protesters demand that poor communities have access to healthy food

Lia Snijman
2 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

Mbalula fires Prasa board and CEO — but he may have broken the law

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
16 hours ago
5 mins

FROM FOSSIL FUELS TO RENEWABLES

R6-billion – first estimate of Just Transition in South Africa

Michelle Cruywagen, Mark Swilling and Megan Davies
16 hours ago
15 mins