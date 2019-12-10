Newsdeck

Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration Pete Frates dead at 34

By Reuters 10 December 2019

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Pete Frates, whose battle with ALS inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that raised millions for research, died on Monday at age 34 after a seven-year battle with the disease, Boston College said.

The former BC baseball captain, died at his home in Beverly, Massachusetts. He had been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease, which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2012 at age 27.

The Ice Bucket Challenge took place during the summer of 2014, when people around the world posted videos and photos of themselves dumping buckets of ice water on their heads and challenging others to do the same while urging donations for ALS research.

It raised more than $220 million, the ALS Association reported. In 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it approved a drug that slows the effects of ALS.

Frates helped draw attention to the challenge through celebrity support from New England Patriots star Tom Brady, soon-to-become Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former U.S. President George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Lady Gaga and others.

It was part of his long-time ALS advocacy, which he said inspired him to not just survive but thrive after being diagnosed with the deadly disease.

“(It) give me another reason to get out of bed every day,” Frates told the Boston College newspaper, The Heights, roughly a year after his diagnosis.

“Being part of something bigger than yourself is one of the best things you can do,” Frates said. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK: EXCLUSIVE

Medupi down because of ‘electrical supply panel burn-out’, say sources

By Ed Stoddard and Marianne Merten

CHILDREN’S GAUGE REPORT

Injury-related deaths among children on the rise in South Africa

Aisha Abdool Karim
1 hour ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

Mbalula fires Prasa board and CEO — but he may have broken the law

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
6 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Welcome to stage six load shedding: SA can probably kiss 2019 GDP growth goodbye
Ed Stoddard 7 hours ago
3 mins

The FBI have at least one of virtually every firearm made. They are kept for reference purposes to solve crimes.

AN APPRECIATION

Ben Turok, rebel, revolutionary, thinker, truth-teller — one of the last of The Struggle greats

Marianne Thamm 6 hours ago
7 mins

Sponsored Content

Cryptocurrency industry needs to play by the rules – even if there aren’t any

Centbee
21 mins ago
3 mins

FROM FOSSIL FUELS TO RENEWABLES

R6-billion – first estimate of Just Transition in South Africa

Michelle Cruywagen, Mark Swilling and Megan Davies
6 hours ago
15 mins

PERKS LIGHTLY TRIMMED

It’s belt-tightening time for ministers, premiers and MECs — up to a point

Rebecca Davis
6 hours ago
6 mins

LIGHTS OUT

Load shedding hits unprecedented stage six as businesses suffer

Greg Nicolson and Chelsey Moubray
6 hours ago
5 mins