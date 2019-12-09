The Springbok Sevens side, who won the past weekend’s title in Dubai with a 15-0 Cup final win over New Zealand, will contest Pool A alongside 2018/19 World Rugby Sevens Series champions Fiji , series runners-up USA and Japan .
The Fijians, surprisingly, did not make it out of their pool at the Dubai Sevens after losing to Argentina. They beat Canada 40-17 in the ninth place playoff match.
The South Africans kick off their campaign at Cape Town Stadium against Japan in the final game on Friday (20:03), before facing Fiji (13:51) and the USA (20:03) on Saturday.
Pools for the Cape Town Sevens:
Pool A
South Africa , USA, Fiji, Japan
Pool B
New Zealand, Argentina, Canada, Wales
Pool C
England, France, Spain, Scotland
Pool D
Samoa, Australia, Ireland, Kenya
– Compiled by Herman Mostert
Sport24
DM
