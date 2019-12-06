Business Maverick

Tesla May Pop 50% If China, Cybertrucks Succeed, Analyst Says

By Bloomberg 6 December 2019

Tesla Inc. shares may rise to as much as $500 if its Cybertruck becomes a success and sales in China pick up pace, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note to clients on Thursday, boosting his bull case for the stock.

The analyst raised his most optimistic scenario to $500 from $440 per share, saying it reflected $20 from the new pickup truck that was unveiled on Nov. 21 and $40 from incremental volume and profit in China.

Jonas assumed the company will be able to sell 100,000 Cybertrucks by the end of 2024 at an average price of $50,000 and Ebitda margins of 20%.

Since Elon Musk has said on Twitter that the truck currently has 250,000 pre-orders, Jonas’s assumption implies that roughly 40% of those would translate to an actual sale by 2024. “We believe this is a fairly optimistic assumption, given that a pre-order only requires a $100 refundable deposit,” Jonas wrote. The analyst’s base case assumption does not include the Cybertruck.

For China, Morgan Stanley assumed 200,000 Tesla units in incremental volume, with revenue of $40,000 per unit.

However, even with the new-found optimism, Jonas maintained his 12-month, $250 price target and hold-equivalent rating on the stock, which assumes 24% downside from the electric-vehicle maker’s Thursday closing price in New York. His caution is derived from the perception that in the longer term, Tesla could be perceived by the market as a traditional automaker. “We are prepared for a potential surge in sentiment through first half of 2020, but question the sustainability,” he added.

Read more: Tesla’s ‘Stealth Bomber’ Pickup Fails to Thrill Wall Street

DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SAA’s fate lies in hands of corporate SA

By Sasha Planting

Business Maverick

How Bosasa set a groundbreaking legal precedent

Tim Cohen
10 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

R4bn and business rescue to put wind beneath SAA’s wings

Marianne Merten
05 DEC
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 hours ago

Watson’s big, fat Bosasa meltdown

Braai packs and bribes while companies owed SARS R500m in taxes
Marianne Thamm 16 hours ago
4 mins

Mooning is considered a form of free speech in the United States.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Brexit will affect SA’s stock markets in unpredictable ways

Ruan Jooste 10 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s agricultural economy in recession — any recovery in sight?

Wandile Sihlobo
9 hours ago
2 mins

Maverick Citizen

SA’s Ebrahim Patel to meet US trade rep on Copyright Bill tension

Linda Daniels
10 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Lower data costs critical to boosting education in SA

Dennis Lamberti
10 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

It’s business as usual as Sasol brushes off climate activist shareholders

Leanne Govindsamy
9 hours ago
4 mins

Parliament

Politics in the time of expropriation without compensation

Marianne Merten
9 hours ago
5 mins