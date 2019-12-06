Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 07 December 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 6 December 2019

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's piece 'Comedian' (a banana duct taped to the wall selling for $120 000 - approximately R1.75 million) is shown during Art Basel in Miami, Florida, USA, 05 December 2019. Art Basel represents over 250 art galleries onsite at the Miami Beach Convention Centre and is considered one of the world's largest art festivals with art events throughout the city. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

An incomplete and yet highly enjoyable gallery of the wild wild world.

A photograph titled Shaping Memory by Nigerian artist Otobong Nkanga on exhibit as part of the Acts at The Crossroads series being exhibited at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) in Cape Town, South Africa 03 December 2019. This is a solo exhibition of Nigerian-born, Belgium-based female artist Otobong Nkanga. According to the artists statement rather than presenting us with an instructive method of documentation and observation, Nkanga grounds her multidisciplinary work in a familiarity of encounter between viewer, artist and object. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
Southern Guild’s presentation at this year’s Design Miami will deliver an “African-pop’ punch with major new works by artists including Porky Hefer, Dokter and Misses, Zizipho Poswa, Rich Mnisi, Justine Mahoney and Madoda Fani. The Cape Town-based gallery will premiere 13 works never seen by audiences before, featuring vibrant colour, futuristic forms and strong shapes. The booth will include collectible furniture, kinetic lighting, sculpture and large-scale ceramics. Photo by Joe Kramm
A visitor looks at the ‘Thoamada’ by Cambodia’s artist Lyno Vuth, on display at the ‘Spectrosynthesis II – Exposure of Tolerance : LGBTQ in Southeast Asia’ exhibition at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 November 2019 (issued 30 November 2019). The second edition of the contemporary art exhibition explores gender diversity and LGBTQ’s creative history, featuring about 130 works by 59 artists from Southeast Asia and beyond. The exhibition will run until 01 March 2020. The first edition was held in Taipei in September 2017. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
William Blake’s final masterpiece, Ancient of Days, is projected onto the dome of St Paul’s Cathedral in celebration of the his birthday in London, Britain, 27 November 2019. Ancient of Days (1827), will be visible across London each evening this week. Tate Britain is currently staging the UK’s largest survey of works by Blake for a generation and has collaborated with St Paul’s Cathedral to realise the artist’s ambition to see his work on a monumental scale after almost 200 years. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
British musician Elton John performs during his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour at HBF Park in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, 30 November 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH AUSTRALIA
West London All Stars at the launch of the Cape Town Street Parade 2020 at the Castle on November 29, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Cape Town Street Parade is a key cultural event in which all who call the Western Cape home come together and feel a sense of identity, belonging and unity. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
People look at giant floating balloons from the French balloon troupe Plasticiens Volants in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2019. The special show by the Siam Paragon World Magical Celebrations presents ‘The Quest of Adventure in the World of Magical Tales’ with more than 20 gigantic fantasy balloons. The event takes place from 06 to 10 December 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Delilah the Camel is walked across the street to take part in a live nativity scene in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill December 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. The group Faith & Liberty held its 11th annual live nativity scene in front of the high court that included live animals. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
The Galactus Gods perform during a media preview of Cirque Stratosphere at Sydney Opera House on December 02, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images)
A model presents a creation during the Chanel Métiers d’Art 2019/2020 show held at the Grand Palais, in Paris, France, 04 December 2019. Chanel recreated the iconic curved mirrored staircase that lead to Coco Chanel’s private apartment on Rue Cambon beneath the nave of the Grand Palais. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
SoftBank Group Corp. Pepper humanoid robots stand behind a counter while a customer places an order at the Pepper Parlor cafe in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Dec. 5, 2019. SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.’s robot-staffed cafe opened inside the Tokyu Plaza Shibuya shopping complex on Dec. 5. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Competitors start in the Women’s 100m Individual Medley heats at the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, 05 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY
Mie Hojlund of Denmark (C) in action during the IHF Women’s World Championship match between Denmark and Germany in Kumamoto, Japan, 03 December 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) attend the NATO summit at the Grove Hotel on December 4, 2019 in Watford, England. France and the UK signed the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947 in the aftermath of WW2 cementing a mutual alliance in the event of an attack by Germany or the Soviet Union. The Benelux countries joined the Treaty and in April 1949 expanded further to include North America and Canada followed by Portugal, Italy, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. This new military alliance became the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). This year marks the 70th anniversary of NATO. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

PODCAST

What should you do if you’re depressed but can’t afford therapy?

By Sam Beckbessinger

LOVE BOOKS

Speaking volumes: an interview with indie bookstore owner Kate Rogan

The Reading List
20 hours ago
3 mins

MAVERICK LIFE VIDEO SERIES

On the Edge of Change, Episode Six: Back on land – South Africa & climate crisis

Emilie Gambade & Malibongwe Tyilo
03 DEC
2 mins

Jim Bailey, 100 years later

Remembering the extraordinary life of SA’s original media maverick

Don Pinnock
04 DEC
11 mins

Maverick Life

En pointe: Ballerina Londiwe Khoza on her art, wellness and living abroad
Nicole Williamson 04 DEC
4 mins

"If a man seeks from the good life anything beyond itself, it is not the good life he is seeking" ~ Plotinus

Maverick Life

What happens at the office Christmas party might not stay at the office Christmas party

Emilie Gambade 02 DEC
5 mins

MAVERICK LIFE VIDEO

#AmINext: Andy Mkosi uses music to address gender-based violence

Sumeya Gasa
27 NOV
3 mins

Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 30 November 2019

Maverick Life Editors
30 NOV
1 min

Maverick Life

Full circle with ‘The One Who Sings’… and writes and heals

Capo Cassidy
27 NOV
3 mins

MAVERICK LIFE BEAUTY

How to know your skin type and which products to use

Nicole Williamson
22 NOV
7 mins