We hear from a powerful group of women who have been mistreated, violated and suffered at the hands of men on a daily basis. These experiences have become the norm for many in South Africa, with most being left silenced. Why is it that men feel entitled to women’s bodies? How can an abuser walk free without any consequences? Most importantly, when will we wake up to the problems of abuse?

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

