Newsdeck

‘Star Wars’ Fans Must Wait Until Next Year for Baby Yoda Dolls

By Bloomberg 4 December 2019

In a move reminiscent of the very first scramble for “Star Wars” toys more than four decades ago, Walt Disney Co. is asking fans to preorder Baby Yoda dolls that won’t be delivered until February.

 

Baby Yoda, or the Child, as Disney calls him, is the breakout star of “The Mandalorian,” the new “Star Wars” TV series that debuted last month on the company’s Disney+ streaming service.

Products available now for preorder online include a $30 Funko Inc. bobble head, a $25 plush toy from Mattel Inc. and an $11 puzzle from Buffalo Games. Some “Mandalorian” merchandise, including T-shirts and coffee mugs featuring the show’s namesake bounty hunter, are already available in Disney stores.

The Child Plush by Mattel

Source: Disney

The company said it didn’t want to release products earlier tied to the cuddly creature because doing so would have spoiled his surprise appearance in the show.

“It was important to us that the reveal of the new character, the Child, be a special moment for fans, and we could not be more thrilled with the response,” Paul Southern, senior vice president for licensing at Disney’s Lucasfilm unit, said in a statement. More products, including Lego ones, will be coming next year, the company said.

Toymaker Kenner was caught off guard by the runaway success of the original “Star Wars” film in 1977 and sold parents IOUs good for toys delivered later.

While “Star Wars” products have been reliable sellers over the years, they hit a recent peak after the 2015 release of “The Force Awakens,” the first in the new Disney-produced trilogy.

The toy industry has struggled to find a big hit for the current holiday season, and with Baby Yoda products not yet on shelves, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to fill that role.

It’s “tough to gauge demand when there’s nothing in the marketplace,” said Jim Silver, editor of TTPM.com, a toy industry website.

DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

MAVERICK LIFE VIDEO SERIES

On the Edge of Change, Episode Six: Back on land – South Africa & climate crisis

By Emilie Gambade & Malibongwe Tyilo

DECLASSIFIED UK

How the UK military and intelligence establishment is working to stop Jeremy Corbyn from becoming prime minister

Matt Kennard
2 hours ago
15 mins

OPINIONISTA

It’s not only about power politics, good people — civil society reimagined.

Oscar Van Heerden
10 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 mins ago

Jim Bailey, 100 years later

Remembering the extraordinary life of SA’s original media maverick
Don Pinnock 8 hours ago
11 mins

Female-named hurricanes kill more people on average than male hurricanes. This is due to people not being as intimidated by the former as the latter.

CRICKET DEBACLE

Shirley Zinn resigns over poor CSA corporate governance

Craig Ray 9 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Constitution and the early promise of transformative constitutionalism

Professor Balthazar
10 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Who will be the life and the soul of a new party?

Stephen Grootes
9 hours ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Two ministers, two Bible verses, multiple denials

Rebecca Davis
9 hours ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen: KwaZulu-Natal

Death threats and fear rule as scramble for pristine tribal land continues

Sandile Motha for Mukurukuru Media
9 hours ago
5 mins