South Africa

JUST IN: DA set for more strife as ANC pushes for motion of no confidence in Mokgalapa

By News24 4 December 2019
Caption
On Thursday, the Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor, with the DA, ANC and EFF all due to nominate candidates, while a motion of no confidence in the DA’s Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa will be tabled.

The City of Tshwane will be holding a special council meeting on Thursday to consider the ANC's urgent motion of no confidence against Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

 

News24 can reveal a special council sitting has been confirmed by Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe, where the main item on the agenda is the vote of no confidence against the DA mayor.

This after the ANC reclaimed the Johannesburg metro from the DA after its candidate, Geoff Makhubo, received 137 votes to become the new mayor of the economic hub on Wednesday afternoon.

The Johannesburg mayoral position became vacant after Herman Mashaba resigned in October.

Last week, during the final Tshwane council meeting of the year, the ANC and EFF both brought motions of no confidence against Mokgalapa.

The meeting, which ran late into the evening, eventually collapsed when the EFF and ANC caucus staged a walk-out after Mathebe disallowed the EFF’s motion on a technicality.

News24 previously reported Mathebe had said its motion against Mokgalapa was not based on fact, but opinion.

Quoting the rules, she said the EFF’s reasons advanced “arguments, expressed opinions, or contains incessant factual, incriminating, disparaging or improper suggestions”.

The EFF’s motion related to service delivery issues, including the water crisis in parts of Tshwane.

The ANC, who also submitted its own motion against Mokgalapa, did not stick around long enough to hear whether its motion would be allowed.

Both parties accused Mathebe of only wanting to protect her party – the DA – and her job.

The walkout collapsed the council, and following a count, it was found there was no quorum and the sitting was postponed to 2020.

Earlier during the meeting, the ANC and EFF sent lawyers’ letters to Mathebe imploring her to allow the parties’ respective motions of no confidence or face legal action.

The ANC’s lawyer’s letter, seen by News24, stated its motion satisfied all rules and orders of the council, and should be presented for a vote.

The party added if the motion was disallowed it would approach the high court for an interdict against the speaker.

“We therefore write to demand that when the motion arrives, the speaker should table it for consideration by the council or we will have no choice but to approach the court on an urgent basis and will request the court to order the speaker to pay personal costs,” the letter read.

News24

DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Jim Bailey, 100 years later

Remembering the extraordinary life of SA’s original media maverick

By Don Pinnock

OPINIONISTA

The farce of school prize giving

Lance Claasen
8 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why countries should tax global income

Ricardo Hausmann
10 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Wild Wild South: Running gun battles in cities in broad daylight are not normal – don’t get used to it
Marianne Thamm 11 hours ago
5 mins

Female-named hurricanes kill more people on average than male hurricanes. This is due to people not being as intimidated by the former as the latter.

ZAPIRO

War Room

Zapiro 11 hours ago

DECLASSIFIED UK

How the UK military and intelligence establishment is working to stop Jeremy Corbyn becoming prime minister

Matt Kennard
16 hours ago
15 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Fana Hlongwane testimony: Mcebisi Jonas was not offered money at infamous Saxonwold meeting

Rebecca Davis
9 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP: OP-ED

How we internalise stigma and shame

Edwin Cameron
7 hours ago
8 mins

RUGBY

Tight schedule for 2021 British and Irish Lions in South Africa

Craig Ray
9 hours ago
5 mins