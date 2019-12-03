South Africa

Pollard wins Bulls Player of the Year award

By News24 3 December 2019
Caption
Handre Pollard of South Africa kicks a penalty during the Rugby World Cup 2019 semi final match between South Africa and Wales at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama City, Japan, 27 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Cape Town - The Blue Bulls held their 2019 awards ceremony at the vibrant Altitude roof top Bar in Menlyn on Tuesday.

The event, which focused on fun and unwinding after another season of hard-hitting rugby, was attended by sponsors, stakeholders, management, players and their respective family and friends.

World Cup winning flyhalf Handrè Pollard walked away as the BBCo’s Player of the Year with fellow World champion, Duane Vermuelen , claiming the Super Rugby Player of the Year award.

The Currie Cup and SuperSport Challenge Player of the Year awards were snapped up by Tim Agaba and Ruan Nortje respectively while Muller Uys and Richard Kriel were awarded the U21 and U19 Player of the Year.

The ceremony was also used to name the 2020 Super Rugby leadership with Burger Odendaal being named as captain and Trevor Nyakane his deputy.

U19 Player of the Year: Richard Kriel

U21 Forward of the Year: Hanru Sirgel

U21 Back of the Year: Wian van Niekerk

U21 Player of the Year: Muller Uys

SuperSport Challenge Player of the Year: Ruan Nortje

Currie Cup Player of the Year: Tim Agaba

Super Rugby Forward of the Year: Trevor Nyakane

Super Rugby  Back of the Year: Burger Odendaal

Super Rugby  Player of the Year: Duane Vermeulen

BBCo Employee of the Year: Collen Khoza

Forever Faster Award: Cornal Hendricks

ISUZU Award: Lizo Gqoboka

AFGRI Award: Simphiwe Matanzima

BBCo Player of the Year: Handrè Pollard

– Blue Bulls

Sport24

DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

amaBhungane

Geoff Makhubo: Joburg’s tainted mayor-in-waiting

By Susan Comrie for amaBhungane

Analysis

SAA – a moving target as Cabinet meets to discuss financial and compliance turmoil of national carrier

Marianne Merten
7 hours ago
6 mins

Business Maverick

SA’s Q3 GDP contracts 0.6%, heralding a possible recession

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

OPEN SECRETS: UNACCOUNTABLE

Dube Thsidi & The FSCA: Captured Regulator?
Open Secrets 21 hours ago
7 mins

"Tactics mean doing what you can with what you have." ~ Saul Alinsky

BOOK REVIEW

The Struggle Continues: Robert McBride, a lifetime in the eye of the storm

Marianne Thamm 21 hours ago
8 mins

ZAPIRO

Foiled

Zapiro
13 hours ago

OP-ED

Tanzania’s stolen civic elections: An urgent call to action

Zitto Kabwe
21 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Act’s hate speech provision hard to understand, says Supreme Court of Appeal

Pierre De Vos
21 hours ago
7 mins

Maverick Citizen: Health Op-ed

Ritshidze: Fix our clinics – save our lives

Sibongile Tshabalala, Bellinda Setshogelo and Lebohang Pitso
9 hours ago
5 mins