The event, which focused on fun and unwinding after another season of hard-hitting rugby, was attended by sponsors, stakeholders, management, players and their respective family and friends.
World Cup winning flyhalf Handrè Pollard walked away as the BBCo’s Player of the Year with fellow World champion, Duane Vermuelen , claiming the Super Rugby Player of the Year award.
The Currie Cup and SuperSport Challenge Player of the Year awards were snapped up by Tim Agaba and Ruan Nortje respectively while Muller Uys and Richard Kriel were awarded the U21 and U19 Player of the Year.
The ceremony was also used to name the 2020 Super Rugby leadership with Burger Odendaal being named as captain and Trevor Nyakane his deputy.
U19 Player of the Year: Richard Kriel
U21 Forward of the Year: Hanru Sirgel
U21 Back of the Year: Wian van Niekerk
U21 Player of the Year: Muller Uys
SuperSport Challenge Player of the Year: Ruan Nortje
Currie Cup Player of the Year: Tim Agaba
Super Rugby Forward of the Year: Trevor Nyakane
Super Rugby Back of the Year: Burger Odendaal
Super Rugby Player of the Year: Duane Vermeulen
BBCo Employee of the Year: Collen Khoza
Forever Faster Award: Cornal Hendricks
ISUZU Award: Lizo Gqoboka
AFGRI Award: Simphiwe Matanzima
BBCo Player of the Year: Handrè Pollard
– Blue Bulls
Sport24
DM
