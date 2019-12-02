Newsdeck

Watford sack manager Flores after 85 days in charge

By Reuters 2 December 2019

Sanchez Flores was sacked after one win in 10 league games that had left Watford bottom of the table with eight points from 14 games.

Dec 1 (Reuters) – Watford sacked manager Quique Sanchez Flores on Sunday less than three months into his reign following a poor run of results in which the club won only one of their 10 league matches with the Spaniard in charge, the Premier League club said.

Flores, who was reappointed in September for a second spell in charge, is the second manager to be sacked by the club this season after they let go of Javi Gracia four games into the campaign.

“With regret, Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Quique Sanchez Flores,” the club, who are bottom of the standings with eight points from 14 games, said in a statement https://www.watfordfc.com/teams/first-team/club-statement-quique-sanchez-flores.

The club have not announced a replacement but British media reported that former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was a candidate.

“I would love to say a big thank you from my heart for the appreciation, respect and support that I’ve felt in each moment I’ve lived in the lovely family that Watford is,” Flores said in a statement.

“This is not the time to think about individual feelings, it’s time to have a collective reaction… I wish you all the best. Stay strong!”

Since Sean Dyche’s departure in 2012 when the Pozzo family took over ownership of the club, 10 managers have come and gone — including Flores twice — of whom only Gracia lasted more than one season.

Flores was previously in charge of the club during the 2015-16 season, after which he was surprisingly sacked. He took over from Gracia after his fellow Spaniard won only one point in the first four matches of the season.

Under Flores, Watford‘s solitary league win came against promoted Norwich City last month while they beat Championship side Swansea City in the League Cup before being eliminated in the fourth round by Everton.

In the league, he oversaw five defeats — including an 8-0 humbling by champions Manchester City — and his last game in charge was Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Southampton where they let their lead slip in the final 12 minutes.

“Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision,” Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said.

“The appointment of a new head coach is imminent and with nearly two-thirds of the season remaining, we will provide all the support necessary to make the coming months successful.”

Watford‘s next game is a league trip to Leicester City on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

amaBhungane

Fleet company that paid Julius Malema fails to deliver on Joburg contract

By Micah Reddy, Stefaans Brümmer and Sam Sole for amaBhungane

SPECIAL REPORT

‘It’s hard just to make it another day’: LGBTQ+ refugees struggle to survive in SA

Noah Tobias
30 mins ago
7 mins

SHADOW WORLD INVESTIGATIONS

The Estina/Vrede dairy scandal: A Gupta project from beginning to end

Paul Holden for Shadow World Investigations
4 hours ago
10 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 29 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

For sustainable labour relations, give workers directors’ board representation
Sikonathi Mantshantsha 15 hours ago
5 mins

"It is much safer for a prince to be feared than loved." ~ Niccolo Machiavelli

Maverick Citizen: World AIDS Day Profile

Vuyiseka Dubula-Majola: ‘My anger fed my activist’s soul’

Biénne Huisman 2 hours ago
7 mins

GROUNDUP

Understanding the SCA’s freedom of expression judgment

Tania Broughton
1 hour ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: INTERVIEW

Reuel Khoza: ‘Natural’ to work with law agencies to prosecute the people responsible for wasting PIC money

Ray Mahlaka
14 hours ago
7 mins

OP-ED

Afrikaans and the university language debate (Part 2): The ‘costs’ of institutional bilingualism

Lloyd Hill
16 mins ago
14 mins

GROUNDUP

Metropolitan cites obscure rule to withhold full amount of interest from Durbanville man

Madison Yauger for GroundUp
1 hour ago
3 mins