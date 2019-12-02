Newsdeck

United Nations opens two-week climate change summit in Madrid

By Christi Nortier 2 December 2019
Caption
epa08039220 Front row: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C), Chilean Environment Minister and COP25 President, Carolina Schmidt (3-L), UN General-Secretary, Antonio Guterres (2-R), Argentine President, Mauricio Macri (L), Spanish Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera (2-L), and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Patricia Espinosa (R) pose with other World leaders for a family picture during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 held in Madrid, Spain, 02 December 2019. The UN Climate Change Conference COP25 runs from 02 to 13 December 2019 in the Spanish capital. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

MADRID, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations opened a two-week climate summit in Madrid on Monday, where world leaders face growing pressure to prove they can muster the political will to avert the most catastrophic impacts of global warming.

The talks began against a backdrop of increasingly visible impacts from rising temperatures in the past year, with wildfires raging from the Arctic and the Amazon to Australia, and tropical regions hit by devastating hurricanes.

Michał Kurtyka, Poland’s climate minister who led the last round of U.N. climate negotiations in the Polish city of Katowice in December last year, said a surge in climate activism among young people underscored the urgency of the task.

“Maybe the world is not moving yet at the pace we would like but my hope is still particularly with the young people,” Kurtyka told the official opening ceremony of the talks at a vast conference centre in Madrid.

“They have the courage to speak up and remind us that we inherited this planet from our parents, and we need to hand it over to the future generations,” Kurtyka said.

The conference aims to lay the final pieces of groundwork needed to support the 2015 Paris Agreement to tackle climate change, which enters a crucial implementation phase next year.

Existing pledges made under the accord fall far short of the kind of action needed to avert the most disastrous consequences of global warming in terms of sea-level rise, drought, storms and other impacts, scientists say. (Reporting by Matthew Green and Jake Spring; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

amaBhungane

Fleet company that paid Julius Malema fails to deliver on Joburg contract

By Micah Reddy, Stefaans Brümmer and Sam Sole for amaBhungane

SPECIAL REPORT

‘It’s hard just to make it another day’: LGBTQ+ refugees struggle to survive in SA

Noah Tobias
49 mins ago
7 mins

SHADOW WORLD INVESTIGATIONS

The Estina/Vrede dairy scandal: A Gupta project from beginning to end

Paul Holden for Shadow World Investigations
5 hours ago
10 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 10 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

For sustainable labour relations, give workers directors’ board representation
Sikonathi Mantshantsha 15 hours ago
5 mins

"It is much safer for a prince to be feared than loved." ~ Niccolo Machiavelli

Maverick Citizen: World AIDS Day Profile

Vuyiseka Dubula-Majola: ‘My anger fed my activist’s soul’

Biénne Huisman 2 hours ago
7 mins

GROUNDUP

Understanding the SCA’s freedom of expression judgment

Tania Broughton
2 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: INTERVIEW

Reuel Khoza: ‘Natural’ to work with law agencies to prosecute the people responsible for wasting PIC money

Ray Mahlaka
14 hours ago
7 mins

OP-ED

Afrikaans and the university language debate (Part 2): The ‘costs’ of institutional bilingualism

Lloyd Hill
35 mins ago
14 mins

GROUNDUP

Metropolitan cites obscure rule to withhold full amount of interest from Durbanville man

Madison Yauger for GroundUp
2 hours ago
3 mins