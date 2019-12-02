Newsdeck

Russia blocks Shutterstock domain over ‘objectionable’ content, firm says

By Reuters 2 December 2019

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia's communications watchdog has blocked one of U.S. stock photography and footage provider Shutterstock's domains over content the company said had been "deemed objectionable" by the Russian authorities.

The website of regulator Roskomnadzor showed that one of the firm’s domains had been blocked in Russia as a result of a decision by the country’s Attorney General on Nov. 13. It did not say what had prompted the decision.

In a statement to Reuters on Monday, Shutterstock said it was aware that the image.shutterstock.com domain had been blocked and that it was working with the Russian authorities to resolve the issue.

“We’re aware of content that has been deemed objectionable by the regulatory body in Russia,” the company said, referring to Roskomnadzor.

“The content has already been removed and Shutterstock is continuing to work with the agency to remove thumbnail images from the site.”

Shutterstock did not give details of the objectionable content.

The company said it had filed a request for review with Roskomnadzor in a bid to “promptly resolve the issue so that Shutterstock is available again in the region”.

Earlier this year President Vladimir Putin signed into law tough fines for those who spread online what the authorities regard as “blatant disrespect” for the state, the authorities, the public, the Russian flag or the constitution. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; additional reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; Editing by Jan Harvey)

