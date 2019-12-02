South Africa

Election of new Joburg mayor will take place on Wednesday – speaker

By News24 2 December 2019
Caption
On Thursday, the Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor, with the DA, ANC and EFF all due to nominate candidates, while a motion of no confidence in the DA’s Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa will be tabled.

City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco Da Gama has satisfied himself with a legal opinion, after he postponed a special council meeting on Thursday in order to seek clarity.

Speaking to News24 on Monday, Da Gama said the election of a new mayor would now take place on Wednesday, following rules set out in the Municipal Structures Act.

Da Gama postponed the sitting last week, citing the need to seek a legal opinion on the interpretation of the Municipal Structures Act in relation to the council rules on what constituted a majority in the council.

Da Gama said council rules stipulate a 50% plus one majority rule during council elections, while claiming the Municipal Structures Act was ambiguous on the matter.

The council has a total of 270 seats. Only one councillor, who died, was absent during the council sitting.

“We got some clarity. The reason for the postponement was finding clarity on what majority constitutes. Majority constitutes 50 plus one, but we have got to explain the different arrangements and how it works. It can be a complicated,” he told News24.

Legal advice

Da Gama added that the explanation of the rules for Wednesday’s sitting would be sent to all 269 councillors before Tuesday.

He explained how Wednesday’s sitting would unfold, including the announcement of the three mayoral candidates – the ANC’s Geoff Makhubo, the DA’s Funzela Ngobeni and the EFF’s Musa Novala.

Council would then elect a new mayor, who would then address the sitting and indicate his readiness to appoint mayoral committee members.

Meanwhile, Da Gama also has to contend with frustrated Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile, who wrote a sharply worded letter, criticising the reasons for the postponement.

In the letter, Maile said he would be seeking legal advice on the matter, accusing Da Gama of contravening the peremptory provisions of the Constitution and other applicable local government legislation.

Da Gama said he had received a letter from Maile’s office, adding that he would respond to it in due time.

Da Gama accused Maile of making the allegations in his letter to “confuse voters”.

News24

DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

amaBhungane

Fleet company that paid Julius Malema fails to deliver on Joburg contract

By Micah Reddy, Stefaans Brümmer and Sam Sole for amaBhungane

SPECIAL REPORT

‘It’s hard just to make it another day’: LGBTQ+ refugees struggle to survive in SA

Noah Tobias
40 mins ago
7 mins

SHADOW WORLD INVESTIGATIONS

The Estina/Vrede dairy scandal: A Gupta project from beginning to end

Paul Holden for Shadow World Investigations
5 hours ago
10 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

OPINIONISTA

For sustainable labour relations, give workers directors’ board representation
Sikonathi Mantshantsha 15 hours ago
5 mins

"It is much safer for a prince to be feared than loved." ~ Niccolo Machiavelli

Maverick Citizen: World AIDS Day Profile

Vuyiseka Dubula-Majola: ‘My anger fed my activist’s soul’

Biénne Huisman 2 hours ago
7 mins

GROUNDUP

Understanding the SCA’s freedom of expression judgment

Tania Broughton
2 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: INTERVIEW

Reuel Khoza: ‘Natural’ to work with law agencies to prosecute the people responsible for wasting PIC money

Ray Mahlaka
14 hours ago
7 mins

OP-ED

Afrikaans and the university language debate (Part 2): The ‘costs’ of institutional bilingualism

Lloyd Hill
26 mins ago
14 mins

GROUNDUP

Metropolitan cites obscure rule to withhold full amount of interest from Durbanville man

Madison Yauger for GroundUp
2 hours ago
3 mins