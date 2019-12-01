The Department of Transport and Supply Chain Management at UJ is proud to announce the launch of its new online Diploma in Logistics Management

The Diploma in Logistics Management is designed in line with the Strategic Plan of the University and is aimed at contributing towards achieving the UJ vision and mission.

UJ Vision: An international University of choice, anchored in Africa, dynamically shaping the future.

UJ Mission: Inspiring its community to transform and serve humanity through innovation and the collaborative pursuit of knowledge.

The purpose of the online Diploma in Logistics Management is to prepare students for a career in logistics and improve the prospects of career advancement in a fast growing field, both nationally and internationally.

This online programme will develop theoretical knowledge and practical competence and skills on an NQF Level 6.

The qualification will provide the student with a range of fundamental knowledge and competencies in fields such as business communication, information systems and project management. The student will need to make decisions in the context of logistics and/or supply chain organisations, interpret relevant information and produce innovative responses based on informed judgement to concrete but often unfamiliar problems.

This online programme offered by the Department of Transport and Supply Chain Management at the University of Johannesburg is committed to the promotion of widening access to higher education. In this context referring to local, international and employed students who seek to deepen specialized knowledge and skills in the field of Logistics Management, but who are unable to access contact education and therefore require the flexibility that is available through distance provision.

The Diploma is offered entirely online and all learning activities will be mediated by the means of online tools. The development of this online programme is with a focus and drive towards internationalization, which expand beyond provincial and national borders. The online programme will have a significant impact on establishing a skilled workforce that will advance economic and social growth. The programme will facilitate the acquisition of higher-order cognitive thinking skills, such as analysis, evaluation, creation, logical reasoning, judgement, critical thinking and problem-solving. DM

Should this programme interest you, kindly visit www.uj.ac.za/diplomaonline or for additional enquires kindly contact us on 011 559 2918/4953 or email us on [email protected]

