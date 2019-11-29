Other Financial Stability Risks:
- Rising cyber dependency
- Likelihood: Medium
- Impact: Corporate security breaches, disruption of business operating systems, work stoppages, large ransoms, crash of crucial financial infrastructure, high replacement costs
- Weaker global economic growth and spillover to South Africa
- Likelihood: Medium
- Impact: Lower demand for South Africa exports, lower domestic growth, higher unemployment, deteriorating household balance sheets, decline in fixed investment, lower profitability in banking and non-financial corporate sector
- Abrupt, unanticipated changes to global conditions affecting emerging markets
- Likelihood: Low
- Impact: Rapid repricing of risks, volatile capital flows, currency depreciation, lower investment, slower economic growth, slowdown in credit growth, rising unemployment, rising debt and deteriorating asset quality of bank