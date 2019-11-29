“Earlier today, people may have experienced trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps,” it said in a statement. “We are back to 100% for everyone,” it said, offering an apology.

Users in several countries had reported issues with Facebook’s platforms earlier on Thursday.

#Instagramdown was the second-most trending topic on Twitter worldwide with complaints from users in countries including the U.S., which is celebrating its Thanksgiving Day holiday, the U.K. and Brazil. Instagram tweeted it’s up and running five hours after it first confirmed the issues.

Gobble gobble, we back. We apologize for the inconvenience and wish a #HappyThanksgiving to those who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/nUl0fq9bup — Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019

It is not the first time the social media company has had connectivity problems. In July, a routine maintenance was followed by issues uses faced uploading or sending photos and videos.