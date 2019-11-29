Africa

East Africa struggles with heavy rains as thousands displaced

By Al Jazeera 29 November 2019
Caption
epa08019019 People gather around the road that was destroyed by heavy rain near Kapenguria, West Pokot County in northwestern Kenya, 23 November 2019. Local media reported that at least 24 people have been killed by landslide that hit Nyarkulian and Parua villages in West Pokot on the night of 22 November. The main road has been destroyed, making it impossible to reach the affected areas. More casualties are feared, the report says quoting a local chief. EPA-EFE/STR

Flash flooding has hit Djibouti, where the government and United Nations said the equivalent of two years' rain fell in a single day, with several countries in East Africa, including Kenya, struggling after heavy rainfall.

Rainfall from October to mid-November has been up to 300 percent above average in the greater Horn of Africa region, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network.

On Thursday, a joint Djibouti-UN statement said up to a quarter-million people have been affected in recent days in the country on the Red Sea that’s home to military bases for the United States, China and others.

With heavy rains forecast through the end of the month that number could grow.

Djibouti has been called one of the world’s most vulnerable non-island nations in the face of climate change as sea levels rise. Neighboring Somalia has been hit hard by recent flooding as well. Deadly floods in Kenya

In Kenya, East Africa’s economic hub, the government said 120 people have been killed in flooding and mudslides during an unusually severe rainy season. More than 60 died over the weekend in West Pokot county.

More than 18,000 people across Kenya are displaced, according to the Kenya Red Cross Society. Infrastructure has been damaged, making aid delivery more difficult.

Doctors are worried that diseases, especially waterborne ones, might spread.

“We have health issues, and is it wounds, is it children who are coming up with pneumonia, is it diarrheal illnesses,” said Doctor Taabu Simiu at the West Pokot County Referral Hospital. ‘Life here is terrible’

Some survivors are struggling.

“Life here is terrible because we don’t have money, because if someone had their money in the house it was all swept away by the floods,” one survivor, Cherish Limansin, said.

“It’s only poverty staring at us here. We wake up with nothing. If it wasn’t for the little help we get we would have nothing and so far today we have eaten nothing.”

One local official expressed frustration over relief efforts, asserting that the national government’s response to the disaster has been slow and insufficient. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Two villages with almost 5,000 residents in all remain cut off from the rest of the world several days after the flooding, said West Pokot county disaster management official Monicah Kalinyong’ar.

Governor John Lonyang’apuo said people lacked food because of the slow pace of assistance, saying a helicopter should be operating full time for the duration of the relief efforts.

Spokesman Cyrus Oguna denied that the national government was frustrating relief efforts, saying Kenya’s military was helping to repair damaged roads.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

amaBhungane Analysis

How ex-PIC boss Dan Matjila swallowed Iqbal Survé’s Indy lemon

By Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane

PRASA

Great balls of fire: Rail agency in death spiral

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
6 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Live your best life this Black Friday with Woolies kiwifruit ‘spifes’ and other totally useless stuff

Tiara Walters
1 hour ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 mins ago

2020 SEASON LAUNCH

Franchises look to Marvel to inject more spark into Super Rugby
Yanga Sibembe 2 hours ago
4 mins

Floyd Mayweather was once challenged by 50 Cent to read a single page from Harry Potter.

ZAPIRO

Black Friday Clearance

Zapiro 8 hours ago

DAYS OF ZONDO: ANALYSIS

The gap between testimony and reality at the Zondo commission, Mo Shaik edition

Rebecca Davis
12 hours ago
8 mins

METRORAIL BLAZE: ANALYSIS

Mbalula speaks much, answers little in Metrorail fire aftermath

Suné Payne
13 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom to subject 2,000 more staff to lifestyle audits as fight against corruption intensifies

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
14 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen

The Traditional Khoisan Leadership Bill: President signs away rural people’s rights

Mark Heywood
12 hours ago
6 mins