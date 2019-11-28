The Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement, which includes 16 shelters in the province, hosted its 5th annual “the only thing you beat is a drum” event as part of the national 16 days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign in Cape Town on 27 November 2019. (Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim)

For two hours this week the sound of drums echoed around Adderley Street as part of a demonstration held by the Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement. Part of the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children, the group of 16 shelters held their 5th annual drumming event.

A group of around 50 women from various shelters around the

Western Cape gathered at the corner of Wale Street and Adderley

Street at lunchtime on Wednesday for a demonstration against gender-based violence.

The Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement organises the annual

event, “The only thing you beat is a drum”.

Women from the 16 shelters in the movement are provided with an array of

instruments and led by Vusumuzi Dyantyi, co-founder of Vula Youth

Development, which uses performing arts to engage people on social

issues.

The idea originated as a way to bring awareness to gender-based

violence and the silence that surrounds the issue. The location

was chosen for its easy accessibility and the ability to engage with

the public.

“Survivors of gender-based violence are often silenced by their abuse

and isolated by their abuse,” said Bernadine Bachar, chairperson of the

Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement. “Their voices are not heard. This event is about unsilencing those voices.”

Aisha Abdool Karim