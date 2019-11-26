Africa

WHO evacuates nearly 50 staff from Ebola team in Congo due insecurity

By Reuters 26 November 2019
Caption
epaselect epa07802953 A view of Ngongolio Cemetery, a site dedicated to the safe and dignified burial process of Ebola victims in Beni, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 29 August 2019. The death toll from the DR Congo's Ebola epidemic, an outbreak declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is expected to pass two thousand soon. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

GENEVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has evacuated 49 non-essential staff among 120 working on the Ebola epidemic from the town of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the worsening security situation, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Two people were killed in clashes with police in eastern Congo on Monday after protesters in the town of Beni set fire to the mayor’s office and several U.N. buildings in anger at a new round of violence by suspected Islamist rebels. “While 49 were relocated, 71 remain on the spot at this point to ensure as good as possible or at least the minimum support to Ebola response,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva briefing. “We need law and order restored in order to carry out the vital operations.”

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

Top Eskom contractors in fresh R75m Kusile slush fund scandal

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

SCORPIO

The Chronicles of Grand Azania, Part Three: Floyd Shivambu’s four strikes

Pauli Van Wyk
20 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Rogue Two

Zapiro
3 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

CANDIDATE PROFILE

Maintaining the coalition is DA’s biggest success in Joburg – mayoral hopeful
Greg Nicolson 6 hours ago
5 mins

There is an act in the United States that allows for military intervention in order to free any citizen arrested by the International Criminal Court.

THE WHEEL DEAL

Gauteng taxi violence commission kicks off with a promise of action

Yanga Sibembe 3 hours ago
2 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO: NEWSFLASH

Ex-spy boss Mo Shaik: Zuma was talking about international conspiracy back in 1991

Rebecca Davis
6 hours ago
3 mins

Sport

Maverick Sports Podcast Episode 6: Going For Gold

Craig Ray
6 hours ago
1 min

ANALYSIS

Joburg mayoral election: A quadrangle of wheeling, dealing, horse-trading and short-termism

Stephen Grootes
18 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

A love song to old Land Rovers

Tony Weaver
4 hours ago
3 mins