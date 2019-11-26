Business Maverick

Musk Accepts Ford Challenge to Apples-to-Apples Truck Tug of War

By Bloomberg 26 November 2019

Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk plainly says his pickup is a “better truck than an F-150.” Ford Motor Co. is taking issue with that claim.

While releasing a series of specs last week for Cybertruck, which is scheduled to start deliveries as soon as late 2021, Musk called up a video of the the pickup in a tug-of-war against Ford’s best-selling F-150. He tweeted a clip of the test on Sunday showing his vehicle pulling a screeching Ford model up a hill.

Ford thinks Musk was making an apples-to-oranges comparison. The video the Tesla chief executive officer tweeted appears to show a two-wheel drive version of the F-150 against an all-wheel drive Cybertruck. Other details that could have factored in which pickup won out include curb weight and tire type.

Sundeep Madra, vice president of Ford X, the automaker’s unit for developing new business models, challenged Musk on Monday to send Ford a Cybertruck. He linked to a post by the car-enthusiast site motor1.com that questioned whether Tesla’s test was “fair game.”

Musk responded to Madra: “Bring it on.”

Tesla and Ford have been at this before. More than a year after Musk tweeted a boast about how much weight Tesla’s truck would be able to tow, Ford released a promotional video of an electric F-150 prototype dragging more than 1 million pounds of double-decker rail cars.

Here’s a breakdown of how Ford’s most popular gasoline-fueled F-150 stacks up against Tesla’s most commonly ordered Cybertruck as of Saturday, according to a Musk tweet.

Cybertruck

F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4X4

Drivetrain

 Dual motor all-wheel electric drive 3.5 liter EcoBoost V-6

Price

 $49,900 $47,150

Range

 300+ miles 684 miles

Bed length

 6.5 feet 6.5 feet

Towing capacity

 10,000+ pounds 12,700 pounds

Ground clearance

 Up to 16 inches 9.3 inches

Suspension

 Adaptive air Independent double-wishbone front, leaf spring and solid axle rear

Body panels

 High-strength stainless steel High-strength aluminum

Approach angle

 35 degrees 25.5 degrees

Departure angle
