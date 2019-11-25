Newsdeck

Kane backs ‘proven winner’ Mourinho to end Spurs title drought

By Reuters 25 November 2019

Tottenham Hotspurs talisman, Harry Kane, is confident that new Spurs manager, Jose Mourinho, can help the team win some silverware to end their long-standing title drought.

Nov 25 (Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur have found a “proven winner” in new manager Jose Mourinho and must target the FA Cup and Champions League as they bid to end an 11-year title drought, striker Harry Kane has said.

Mourinho, who replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino last week, guided Spurs to a 3-2 Premier League victory at West Ham United on Saturday in his first match in charge.

“The gaffer has won at every club he’s gone to — there’s no hiding away from that,” Kane told the British media.

“He’s a proven winner. I’ve made it clear I’m at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies. I’ve made it clear I want to win them here and it’s a big year for us.”

Former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss Mourinho has claimed 25 major honours but that record will be put to the test at Spurs, who have not won a title since the 2008 League Cup.

Victory over West Ham lifted Spurs to 10th place and Kane said Mourinho’s arrival had offered the players a fresh start.

“When someone has got a reputation like he has, it gives you confidence, it gives you that belief in the team,” Kane said.

“It’s a fresh slate for everyone now to show the manager what they can do and hopefully the players can thrive on that.” (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Scorpio

Gupta-era bonanza aftermath: Inside the NPA’s R1.1bn State Capture salvo against Regiments Capital

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

amaBhungane

Dr Dan and Dr Survé take PIC for a rough ride

Sam Sole for amaBhungane
10 hours ago
10 mins

amaBhungane

Iqbal Survé’s ‘share manipulation’ the smoking gun(s)

Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
10 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 mins ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

The great trial dodge: Ingonyama Trust and the price of a date deferred
Kevin Bloom 11 hours ago
13 mins

"The end may justify the means as long as there is something that justifies the end." ~ Leon Trotsky

End of Days

Iqbal Survé’s campaign of lies

Ferial Haffajee 10 hours ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Google and Facebook want your bank account. What could possibly go wrong?

Tim Cohen
11 hours ago
7 mins

Sponsored Content

Is it time to buy telecom shares yet?

IG Markets South Africa Limited
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

State Capture: Global banks and corporates must be held accountable

Peter Hain
15 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Mogoeng Mogoeng veers close to the realm of politics and moral proselytising

Ghaleb Cachalia
12 hours ago
4 mins