Before the listing, Naspers’s internet businesses were trading at a discount of about 44% to their net asset value, a gap which narrowed to about 37% as of Wednesday’s closing prices, the company said in an email. That’s the equivalent to $10 billion “of value unlock.”

Bob Van Dijk, chief executive officer of both companies, is scouring the globe looking to replicate Naspers’s blockbuster investment in Tencent. Naspers put $34 million into the Chinese company in 2001. That investment is now worth about $126 billion. Naspers, based in Cape Town, owns about 74% of Prosus and operates newspaper businesses.

As part of that effort, he’s making a major bet on online food delivery. Through Prosus, he’s vying with Takeaway.com to acquire U.K. online food-delivery company Just Eat. Prosus is also backing other players in the sector, such as India’s Swiggy and iFood.

“We get to see what happens in the online food delivery business in more than 40 markets,” Chief Financial Officer Basil Sgourdos said in an interview. The plan is to get any meal to a customer within 30 minutes and at roughly the cost of preparing it at home.

Investments in Technology

The firm has spent $2.5 billion in investments in the food industry, from which it is making an internal rate of return of 30%. “We want to change the way people eat every day, that requires investment in technology, logistics and food preparation from our side,” the CFO said.

Naspers on Friday reported core headline earnings from continuing operations of $3.80 a share in the six months through September, up from $3.53 a year earlier. Prosus, which provided results for the first time, generated $1.05 a share using the same adjusted profit measure, up 6.1% from a year earlier.

Naspers shares are up 17% year-to-date, giving the company a market capitalization of about $67.9 billion. Prosus shares have slumped 16% since their September listing, valuing the Naspers unit at about $112.6 billion.