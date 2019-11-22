Business Maverick

SoftBank Execs Discuss Trimming WeWork Offer and Adam Neumann Payout

By Bloomberg 22 November 2019
Caption
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 09: Adam Neumann speaks onstage during WeWork Presents Second Annual Creator Global Finals at Microsoft Theater on January 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for WeWork)

Executives at SoftBank are looking for a way to reduce the size of a $3 billion offer for WeWork stock as part of its rescue package, as the office-sharing behemoth makes wide-ranging cuts to staff.

The discussions at SoftBank center around shrinking a $3 billion tender offer for WeWork shares owned by founders, employees and investors, according to people with knowledge of the talks. Such a move would be designed, at least in part, to limit the amount paid to co-founder Adam Neumann, said the people, who requested anonymity because the matter is private.
Key Speakers At The TechCrunch Disrupt Summit
Adam Neumann Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

It’s unclear how SoftBank could renege on its agreement with WeWork investors and crucially, with Neumann. Any effort to re-draw terms could result in a legal battle, one person said. As part of the deal, Neumann has the ability to sell $970 million worth of WeWork stock to SoftBank.

In recent internal discussions at SoftBank, some executives have said the payout to Neumann is too generous, the people with knowledge of the talks said. It may be a case of buyer’s remorse after WeWork employees expressed outrage over the favorable deal given to Neumann while the business was in turmoil. Representatives for Neumann, SoftBank and WeWork declined to comment.

Last month, the struggling WeWork parent company We Co. secured a $9.5 billion rescue package from SoftBank, an agreement that would hand about 80% of the company to the Japanese conglomerate. The deal includes $5 billion in new financing, the acceleration of a $1.5 billion existing commitment and the tender offer of as much as $3 billion.

Neumann left the company’s board as part of the rescue package and was replaced by SoftBank executive and newly appointed Chairman Marcelo Claure. The size of Neumann’s payout, which also included millions in consulting fees, has incensed some WeWork employees, who are facing job cuts this week.

To be sure, no decision has been made and SoftBank may choose to fulfill the $3 billion tender offer in its entirety. The Japanese conglomerate is in talks to receive as much as 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion) from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc., people familiar with the matter said this week. The Nikkei newspaper, which earlier reported on SoftBank’s financing talks with Japanese institutions, said the company was raising money to pay for the WeWork tender offer.

At a recent briefing in Tokyo, SoftBank billionaire founder Masayoshi Son acknowledged that this month’s financial results were “a mess” and that overvaluing WeWork was a judgment error. Son said that he had consulted with lawyers to see if he could back out of a $1.5 billion warrant SoftBank had pledged to WeWork, but they said he couldn’t. Instead, Son decided to buy even more shares at a discounted price, lowering the average cost of SoftBank’s equity in the business.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Climate crisis opportunity: Making money on the road to hell

By Sasha Planting

SURRENDER, RECOVER, REPATRIATE

Asset Forfeiture Unit deals devastating blow to Regiments Capital trio

Jessica Bezuidenhout
9 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Is Cell C worth R1?

Ron Derby
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Reserve Bank holds repo rate at 6.5% in close vote
Ed Stoddard 8 hours ago
3 mins

Asparagus has a higher carbon footprint than pork or veal (per kg).

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Joint operations centre set up to quash platinum belt unrest

Ed Stoddard 8 hours ago
3 mins

Op-Ed

The Nuclear Option: What does business rescue mean for SAA?

Guy Leitch
9 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why the IMF and World Bank are sliding into irrelevance

Mohamed A El-Erian
8 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Shoprite CEO’s dilemma: How much change is enough?

Sasha Planting
20 NOV
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

(Mis)management: The invisible closed doors that stifle progress

Amos Mavuso
8 hours ago
4 mins

ArcelorMittal closure

Saldanha residents call on government to keep steel mill open

An Wentzel
8 hours ago
4 mins