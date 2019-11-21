STREET TALK

Street Talk: Promiscuity (Video)

By Street Talk 21 November 2019

Multiple partners – how do you sustain them and how do you find the thin line between dating and cheating? In this documentary, we discuss the issue and also the financials involved with dating multiple people.

 

This film was produced by:

 

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SAPS, UNLOADED

While SA cops have guns, ammunition stream has run dry

By Suné Payne

NEWS STORY

ANC MP Bongani Bongo gets bail after court appearance on bribery charges

Aisha Abdool Karim and Sandisiwe Shoba
34 mins ago
3 mins

Analysis

Bongani Bongo arrest: first shots in the fight against corrupt public officials

Marianne Thamm
2 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 mins ago

ZAPIRO

Storm in a coffee cup
Zapiro 9 hours ago

"Sin consists not in desiring a woman, but in consent to the desire." ~ Peter Abelard

BATOHI BRIEFING

Video: What’s on the NPA’s radar?

Chanel Retief 4 hours ago
1 min

Scorpio Breaking

SARS to grab Lucky Montana’s property

Pieter-Louis Myburgh
24 hours ago
5 mins

ACE FUMES

Morocco vote kerfuffle leaves Magashule in a tizz

Carien Du Plessis
13 hours ago
5 mins

OFF THE RAILS

‘You are in a mess — a total mess,’ Scopa chair tells Prasa board

Suné Payne
13 hours ago
4 mins

PARLIAMENT

The worst SOE audits ever: ‘Act now on accountability,’ Auditor-General Makwetu tells government

Marianne Merten
13 hours ago
6 mins