SARS to grab Lucky Montana’s property

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh 20 November 2019
Lucky Montana’s Saxonwold property. The sheriff of the high court can now seize moveable property from this residence following a recent court judgment. PIC: Pieter-Louis Myburgh] / Lucky Montana (Photo: Leon Sadiki/Gallo Images / City Press)

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has obtained warrants of execution to attach movable property owned by former Prasa boss Lucky Montana. SARS’ latest move against Montana relates to about R1.8m in unpaid and overdue taxes.

The sheriff of the high court has been instructed to seize two luxury vehicles and other moveable property owned by former Prasa boss Lucky Montana.

The warrants were granted by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria and relate to unpaid taxes of about R1.8-million that SARS seeks to retrieve from Montana.

According to court filings, SARS obtained a judgment against Montana in early October.

The warrants of execution issued in lieu of the judgment instruct the sheriff to attach moveable property owned by Montana and stored at two of the six upmarket residences owned by or associated with the former Prasa boss.

This includes two Mercedes-Benzes presumably being held at a house in Waterkloof, Pretoria. Montana bought this property in 2013.

A second warrant of execution allows the sheriff to seize movable property at Montana’s residence in the upmarket suburb of Saxonwold in Johannesburg.

It is not clear whether the sheriff has started to enforce the warrants of execution.

Deeds office records show that Montana owns residential properties in his own name for which he forked out altogether R20.2-million. This includes a property in Hurlingham near Sandton that he acquired for R13.5-million in 2015 without obtaining a bank loan.

Three other luxury properties associated with Montana were bought by a shelf company in 2014 and 2015. The shelf company’s sole director is a lawyer linked to a Prasa supplier that secured contracts worth more than R4-billion during Montana’s time in charge of the SOE. Montana took possession of all three properties’ keys shortly after the shelf company bought them.

These properties were bought for R31.7-million, again without bonds. This brings the value of properties owned by or associated with Montana to just under R52-million, mostly covered with cash transactions effected during Montana’s time in charge of Prasa.

Montana did not respond to a WhatsApp message requesting his comment.

The Saxonwold property is currently on the market for R7-million, according to an online advertisement by an estate agency.

Montana’s Saxonwold pad has been “refurbished to nearly its full potential” and consists of six bedrooms, two lounges, a family room, dining room, “gorgeous” study and a gourmet kitchen, according to the advertisement.

SARS said it could not divulge specific details regarding Montana’s unpaid taxes.

As you are aware, SARS is a creature of statute. As a result, SARS is not in a position to divulge specific information and details on the affairs of taxpayers. SARS is bound by Chapter 6 of the Tax Administration Act, 2011, dealing with confidentiality of information, and more specifically section 69 of the Act, which provides for the secrecy of taxpayer information. This includes investigations into taxpayers or traders,” said the revenue collector. DM

