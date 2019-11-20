Illustrative image | sources: Wikimedia (https://commons.wikimedia.org/)

As tributes continue to pour in for advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt, details remain sketchy as to why a shotgun used as evidence during court proceedings was loaded.

Proceedings at Umzimkhulu Regional Court, KwaZulu-Natal, took a deadly turn on Monday when a shotgun allegedly discharged when it fell on the floor, killing 51-year-old senior state advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker told Daily Maverick that the incident took place late afternoon on Monday 18 November.

“It is alleged that at 15:20, a 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was struck by a bullet on the left hip. She later died in hospital,” he said.

The shotgun was being submitted as evidence in a house robbery case when it discharged during court proceedings.

However, details surrounding why the firearm was still loaded with live ammunition are obscure.

Naicker said the shotgun was delivered by the complainant in the morning to be lodged as evidence. A court order had granted the owner permission to keep the weapon for “safety purposes”, despite it being part of the evidence in a house robbery case.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by Umzimkhulu police, and Naicker said questions about why the shotgun was loaded will form part of the probe.

The Witness reported that the case Ferreira-Watt was prosecuting involved five men who are alleged to have attacked Cheryl Biggs and her husband, Dave, at their Ixopo farm in March 2014. The men allegedly used Tasers to shock the couple. They were also held at gunpoint and assaulted.

A devastated Biggs was quoted as saying the weapon was collected from her last week at the start of the trial to be used as evidence.

“I told the police that I did not know if it was loaded or not,” Biggs was quoted as saying.

Biggs further confirmed that the shotgun had been stolen during the robbery at their home and returned to her because they needed it for protection.

Social media tributes for Ferreira-Watt pointed to a well-loved patron of the arts.

“She was a wonderful person, warm and caring and a patron to us artists, always encouraging us. She was a special person who invested in my art, as she did in other artists as well,” said an art dealer and painter who did not want to be named.

“Her untimely passing is mourned by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time. The family has requested that their privacy be respected,” KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Elaine Zungu was quoted as saying by Netwerk24 . DM

Daily Maverick sought comment from the National Prosecuting Authority and is yet to receive feedback. Responses will be included once received.

