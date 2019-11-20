Sport

Maverick Sports Podcast: Conversation with Paddy Upton – Part 2

By Craig Ray 20 November 2019

This week, on the Maverick Sports podcast, we sit down for part two of our conversation with former Proteas and India cricket coach Paddy Upton. He has written a fascinating account of his journey from cricket coach to leadership mentor titled, “the Barefoot Coach”. In this two-part podcast we talk about Upton’s journey from happy-go-lucky national team fitness coach in the 1990s, to a terrifying near-death experience on Cape Town’s unforgiving streets in the early 2000s, which played a crucial part in his own personal growth. Paddy mines deeper into the concept of success and what it really means, as well as the notions of continual learning and personal mastery. Upton is motivational, inspirational and aspirational as he gives us a glimpse into the mental side of sport, business and life itself.

 

 

 

 

