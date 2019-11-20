Newsdeck

Fossil fuel polluters from U.S. to China far off climate targets – UN

By Reuters 20 November 2019
Caption
epa07318522 Students demonstrate outside the federal Chancellery during a meeting of the country's coal commission at the federal economy ministry, in Berlin, Germany, 25 January 2019. The demonstration, under the organizational name Fridays For Future consisted of students from all over the country and took place during school time. Germany is currently considering how many of its fossil fuel burning plants it should close to help achieve the country's climate goals. EPA-EFE/ADAM BERRY

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The world's major fossil fuel producers are set to bust global environmental goals with excessive coal, oil and gas extraction in the next decade, the United Nations and research groups said on Wednesday in the latest warning over climate crisis.

The report reviewed specific plans from 10 countries, including superpowers China and the United States, as well as trends for the rest of the world and estimated that global fossil fuel production by 2030 would be at levels between 50-120% over Paris Agreement targets.

Under that 2015 global pact, nations committed to a long-term goal of limiting the average temperature increase to within 1.5-2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

But by 2030, global planned production would lead to 39 gigatonnes (Gt) of carbon dioxide emissions, 53% higher than what is needed to reduce temperature rises to 2C and 21 Gt, or 120%, more than is needed for 1.5C, the report said.

“The world’s energy supply remains dominated by coal, oil and gas, driving emission levels that are inconsistent with climate goals,” said United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) executive director Inger Andersen.

As well as UNEP, the report was produced by the Stockholm Environment Institute, the International Institute for Sustainable Development, the Overseas Development Institute, and the CICERO Centre for International Climate and Environmental Research and Climate Analytics.

It created a new metric called “the fossil fuel production gap” highlighting the difference between rising production and the decline needed to restrict global warming.

The gap was largest for coal, with countries planning to produce 150% more in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting warming to 2C, and 280% more than would limit warming to 1.5C.

“The continued expansion of fossil fuel production – and the widening of the global production gap – is underpinned by a combination of ambitious national plans, government subsidies to producers, and other forms of public finance,” the report said.

The report precedes UNEP’s annual “emissions gap” report, due next week, which assesses whether countries’ emissions cut policies are enough.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Op-Ed

The public protector’s quest for Zuma tax records is a farce — here’s why

By Jacques Pauw

Parliamentary Caucus

President’s men face ANC caucus showdown on SAA stance

Jan-Jan Joubert
4 hours ago
3 mins

STALLED: CORRUPTION BUSTS

Batohi: No convictions for State Capture accused in 2019 — prosecutions are likely in 2020

Ferial Haffajee
13 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 mins ago

Open Secrets: Unaccountable

Dame Margaret Hodge MP – a very British apartheid profiteer
Open Secrets 13 hours ago
12 mins

"All morons hate it when you call them a moron." ~ JD Salinger

Maverick Citizen: The interview

Joseph Stiglitz speaks on opportunities for SA economy but warns ‘austerity’ doesn’t deliver

Gilad Isaacs 14 hours ago
10 mins

Maverick Citizen: Cape Town’s Gang War

‘My son dropped to the ground, instantly brain dead’

Biénne Huisman
14 hours ago
5 mins

ISS Today

Agriculture could be Zimbabwe’s way out of the dark

ISS Today
3 hours ago
4 mins

GroundUp

Planned coal mine gets Concourt hand-off

John Yeld for GroundUp
2 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: Interview

Nation-building is high on new JSE chief’s agenda

Sasha Planting
16 hours ago
5 mins