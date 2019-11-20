Egypt beat South Africa 3-0 in their Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo: Twitter/Egypt National Football Team @Pharaohs)

David Notoane’s charges went into the semi-final fixture against Egypt brimming with confidence, but they were ultimately undone by some poor officiating and now have to duke it with Ghana for the final Olympic Games spot left for African teams.

South Africa’s U-23 men’s football team – Amaglug-glug – were denied the opportunity of reaching the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final, and in the process securing a guaranteed spot at next year’s Olympic Games.

They were comprehensively beaten by the hosts, Egypt – losing 3-0.

It was the best defence versus the best attack at the tournament. The attacking flair of the Egyptians ultimately trumped the defensive organisation of the South Africans, albeit with a little helping hand from the referee.

Amaglug-glug got off to a blistering start, showing intent and purpose.

The first chance at goal came in the first minute when they were awarded a free kick just outside the 18-yard box. SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena – who a week ago had scored a peach of a goal from a similar position – stepped up to take it.

Lighting was not to strike twice in the same spot, however, as his effort flew past the top corner by a whisker. In the 28th minute, Luther Singh whipped in a cross into the 18-yard box, with all his teammates who were waiting for the delivery failing to connect with the ball.

Egypt had similar opportunities which they failed to take. The first half ended goalless.

Then, in the 59th minute Egypt were awarded a penalty. This was despite Thendo Mukumela being outside the box when he was judged to have handled. Pharaohs captain Ramadan Sobhi coolly converted.

The decision was a sucker punch for David Notoane’s men, as he pointed out after the match.

“My charges played really well; however, [they] lacked a goal or two to complement their efforts in the first half. The penalty awarded in the 59th minute had an effect on my players from that point onwards. I have video footage of that incident and it is quite clear that it was not a penalty,” said Notoane.

The demoralised Amaglug-glug went on to concede two late goals as the Egyptians put some gloss on their performance.

A howler by South African goalkeeper Darren Johnson for the third goal encapsulated the dejection flowing through the team.

There is still hope, however. South Africa have a chance to pull themselves up from this disappointing result and be one of the three African nations that will represent Africa in Tokyo.

They will meet Ghana in the play-off match for the bronze medal. The Ghanaians were beaten 3-2 on penalties by Ivory Coast in the other semi-final. Notoane’s men will have to vanquish the Black Meteors to book their ticket to Tokyo.

The match takes place on Friday, 22 November at Cairo Stadium, 4.30pm South African time. DM

