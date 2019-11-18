CAIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis seized three ships, including one belonging to Saudi Arabia, three miles off Uqban island at the south end of the Red Sea, the group's Al-Masirah TV said on Monday.

It did not identify the other ships but said all of them were taken to Salif port.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis said earlier that the group had seized a vessel towing a South Korean drilling rig. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

