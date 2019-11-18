It did not identify the other ships but said all of them were taken to Salif port.
The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis said earlier that the group had seized a vessel towing a South Korean drilling rig. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Billionaire oil tycoon J Paul Getty had a pay phone in his home so he wouldn't have to pay for guests' calls.