The opinion poll, carried out by Survation, put support for the Conservatives on 42%, compared to 28% for Labour. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were on 13% and the Brexit Party was on 5%.
It did not give changes in levels of support as this was the first in the poll series.
Survation surveyed 1,010 adults by telephone between Nov. 14 and 16. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Billionaire oil tycoon J Paul Getty had a pay phone in his home so he wouldn't have to pay for guests' calls.