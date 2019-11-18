Newsdeck

UK PM Johnson’s Conservatives have 14 point lead over Labour -poll

By Reuters 18 November 2019
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have a 14 point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of a Dec. 12 election, a poll published by Good Morning Britain showed on Monday.

The opinion poll, carried out by Survation, put support for the Conservatives on 42%, compared to 28% for Labour. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were on 13% and the Brexit Party was on 5%.

It did not give changes in levels of support as this was the first in the poll series.

Survation surveyed 1,010 adults by telephone between Nov. 14 and 16. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

