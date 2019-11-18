Newsdeck

Marquez triumphs in Valencia to give Honda triple crown

By Reuters 18 November 2019

World Champion Marc Marquez won in the season finale to give his team world title. This was also Jorge Lorenzo's last race in Moto GP.

Nov 17 (Reuters) – World champion Marc Marquez won the Valencia GP on Sunday with a superb performance for his 12th victory of the season to ensure that the Repsol Honda team won the teams’ world title.

The 26-year-old, who began the day behind Petronas Yamaha’s pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo, overtook the French rookie with a superb move in the eighth lap and never looked back to finish the race in 41 minutes, 21.469 seconds.

Quartararo finished second, 1.026 seconds behind Spaniard Marquez, while Australia’s Jack Miller was third for the non-works Pramac Ducati team.

Marquez, who won his sixth world title last month, recovered from an early fall to top the warm-up session earlier in the day but looked unstoppable in the race despite a slow start.

The victory meant that the Repsol Honda team captured the team’s championship ahead of Ducati, in addition to the constructors’ title for a memorable triple crown.

Triple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo, who announced on Thursday that he would retire after the season-ending race, kept his cool in windy conditions that made racing tricky with a number of riders crashing out.

The 32-year-old Mallorcan, representing the Repsol Honda team, finished his illustrious career and an injury-blighted season in 13th place. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

