The fighting in Tabankort, Gao region, follows an attack on an army post in early November that killed 54 – one of the deadliest strikes against Mali’s military in recent memory, which underscored the increasing reach and sophistication of armed jihadist groups active in the wider region. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Leslie Adler)
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Billionaire oil tycoon J Paul Getty had a pay phone in his home so he wouldn't have to pay for guests' calls.