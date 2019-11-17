NEWSDECK

Ramaphosa celebrates 67th birthday

By News24 17 November 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday 20 June 2019. Photo: Leila Dougan

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who turned 67 on Sunday.

He returned to the country earlier this week after a working visit to Brasilia in the Federative Republic of Brazil, where he participated in the 11th BRICS Summit.
Last year, Ramaphosa celebrated his birthday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, while attending the African Union Summit.
The ruling party, politicians and citizens alike wished him well, including Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Ramaphosa remained an inspiration to citizens and members of the party for his commitment to the liberation struggle and the rebuilding of the country.
“As President of the Republic, he has contributed enormously toward restoring the integrity, credibility and legitimacy of our state institutions,” he said. “A unifying leader, President Ramaphosa and his collective continue to serve as a glue that holds the organisation together… We wish our President a happy birthday.” –  News24
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

Gravy Trains: Prasa paid R4m in ‘ghost’ invoices to clear Lucky Montana’s debt – three years after he’d left the place

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

AFCON QUALIFIER

Faltering Bafana register crucial three points

Yanga Sibembe
9 mins ago
3 mins

Viewfinder

‘Special Closure’: The high-water mark of IPID’s cover-up

Daneel Knoetze for Viewfinder
11 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Deadlock: No end in sight to SAA strike as airline says international flights resume
Ed Stoddard 1 hour ago
2 mins

Sheep wool never sheds.

OPINIONISTA

Counting the cost two years after blowing the whistle

Suzanne Daniels 49 mins ago
2 mins

Scorpio

Exclusive: Advance into Africa — an audit of Russia’s growing economic and military footprint on the continent

Scorpio
15 NOV
11 mins

Scorpio

Russia’s shadow presence in Africa: Wagner group mercenaries in at least 20 countries aim to turn continent into strategic hub

Scorpio
15 NOV
10 mins

OPINIONISTA

SA Indians face challenges of identity

Brij Maharaj
50 mins ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

US presidential race: Et tu Michael? And Deval?

James Cannon Boyce
58 mins ago
5 mins