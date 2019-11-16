Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 16 November 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 16 November 2019

Chinese workers maintain an Animatronic Dinosaurs at Gengu Dinosaurs Science and Technology company on November 13, 2019 in Zigong, Sichuan Province, China. There are hundreds of simulated dinosaur manufacturers in Zigong City. It is the largest simulated dinosaur manufacturing in China. It accounts for 95% of mainland China's production and 85% of the world's total. Its products are exported to more than 100 countries. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

A robot fish swims in aquarium at the China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, 13 November 2019. China Hi-Tech Fair is the largest and the most influential scientific and technological fair in China to promote economic and technological exchange and cooperation between different countries and regions. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
Workers sort packages at the Yuqiao mail processing centre on Singles’ Day, in Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, 11 November 2019. Singles’ Day is the largest online shopping festival in the world and Chinese consumers are expected to spend billions on bargains during the one-day e-commerce shopping spree. EPA-EFE/MENG DELONG
Two decorated skulls are seen during the celebration of the ‘Natitas’ festival in the General Cemetery, in La Paz, Bolivia, 08 November 2019. The Nanitas Festival is a traditional rite from the Bolivian Andes, which is held 08 November every year to thank the deceased for the favours and care that people receive from them. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz
A man prays on his racing boat during rehearsal ahead of the upcoming Water Festival boat race on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 09 November 2019. The annual Water Festival runs from 10 to 12 November and will feature around 300 racing boats, mostly from Cambodian provinces along the Mekong River. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA
Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh places during the celebrations on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru or master, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Amritsar, India, 12 November 2019. The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious sentiment by the Sikh community around the world. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH
US actor Danny DeVito poses as he receives a prize during the 27th edition of the EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2019 international film festival of the art of cinematography in Torun, Poland, 09 November 2019. The festival runs from 09 to 16 November. EPA-EFE/Tytus Zmijewski
A pole dancer competes during the second Kyrgyzstan Open Cup of sports and dance on pole in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 10 November 2019. Pole-sports athletes include women and men. Members of the International Pole Sports Federation (IPSF) aim at making poling an Olympic sport. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates winning the Women’s 800m T34 during Day Eight of the IPC World Para Athletics Championships 2019 Dubai on November 13, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
A Sotheby’s employee helps display the 1886 painting by Vincent van Gogh titled ‘People Strolling in a Park in Paris’ during the Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale auction in New York, New York, USA, 12 November 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
General view of the Konig Tokio at MCM Ginza Haus 1 Opening Show with Juergen Teller on November 09, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images for MCM WORLDWIDE/KONIG GALERIE)
A general view of the ‘Onneung,’ the tomb of Queen Dangyeong (1487-1557), the first wife of the Joseon Dynasty’s 11th king, King Jungjong, which was unveiled on a trial basis, 14 November 2019, ahead of its complete opening to the public. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
