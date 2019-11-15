When President Ramaphosa took power in 2018 he immediately made known his intention to root out corruption in South Africa. (Photos: Freddy Mavunda / Business Day | SA currency / Adobestock)

In late October 2019, Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni revised down South Africa’s estimated GDP growth for 2019 to 0.5% – from the 1.5% provided in the February Budget. This big decrease will have a negative impact on tax collection, sovereign debt service capability and business confidence in general. Ironically, the plunge may be a direct result of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s actions to root out corruption.

On 14 October 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the Financial Times Africa Summit 2019, assuring investors, politicians and business leaders gathered at Claridge’s Hotel in London that plans are underway to ensure South Africa can take full advantage of growth opportunities on the African continent.

After delivering his speech, the president answered questions posed by Financial Times editor Lionel Barber, who noted, “the scale of corruption [in South Africa] was epic over the last 10 years”. Ramaphosa voiced his agreement and, when pressed by Barber to put a number on the cost of State Capture, estimated it exceeded R500-billion.

Now, R500-billion – or $34-billion – is an enormous figure. And, sadly, the cost of corruption may well be as much as double that, according to some analysts. Also, R500-billion is presumably an estimate of the direct cost of corruption only, and does not include indirect costs, such as the downgrading of the country by rating agencies and the potential loss of foreign investment.

To put this figure into perspective, however, the fines levied against banks by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) in the wake of the 2007/2008 financial crisis were, in total, in excess of $250-billion.

After the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, British Petroleum was fined $20.8-billion by the DOJ, although the company paid out more than $40-billion in additional compensation following the disaster.

In 2012, Wells Fargo & Co, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp and Ally Financial collectively paid $25-billion in penalties for the mis-selling of mortgages, an offence that Deutsche Bank paid a $7.2-billion fine for in 2016. Volkswagen paid $14.7-billion in penalties in 2016 for cheating emissions tests and, in 2017, the European Commission ordered Apple to pay a €13-billion ($14-billion) in taxes it claims are owed to Ireland.

It is also worth noting that, despite the impact of State Capture, according to the Corruption Perceptions Index – published annually by Berlin-based global anti-corruption non-profit organisation Transparency International – South Africa is not even among the 100 most corrupt countries in the world. First published in 1995, the index scores countries on how corrupt their public sectors are seen to be internationally by experts and businesspeople, listing countries from the least corrupt (1st) to the most corrupt (180th). The 2018 index has South Africa at 73rd, making it the third least corrupt country in Africa after Namibia and Botswana. On the global stage, South Africa is also rated lower on corruption than countries such as China, Russia, Argentina, Venezuela, Pakistan and India.

If one amortises the president’s estimated cost of corruption to South Africa over the past 10 years (during nine of which Jacob Zuma was president), the direct cost of corruption was roughly R50-billion a year. It may seem disingenuous to point this out, but R50-billion a year is roughly 1% of South Africa’s GDP, which is currently $349.4-billion or R5.2-trillion.

The uncomfortable conclusion then is that the 1% decrease in GDP growth that has been predicted for this year could plausibly be explained by the reduced flow of corrupt money through the country’s financial system.

Undoubtedly, a portion of the money obtained through corrupt means may flow out of the country, removing it from money supply altogether. Quantifying the extent of this is challenging as “illicit outflows” are defined as “all unrecorded private financial outflows involving capital that is illegally earned, transferred, or utilised” (Global Financial Integrity and African Development Bank, 2013). Studies of illicit outflows therefore collapse the concept of earning money illegally through theft, bribery and corruption, with the concept of transferring money illegally in breach of capital controls or tax laws.

Washington-based nonprofit organisation Global Financial Integrity estimates – based on International Monetary Fund (IMF) data – that as much as R1-trillion in illicit money flowed out of South Africa between 2002 and 2011, roughly R110-billion a year. However, these illicit outflows are primarily owing to trade mispricing, which constitutes the bulk of these estimated outflows. Trade mispricing can be achieved, for example, by an exporter significantly under-invoicing a foreign customer, who pays the balance of the proceeds to an account in a tax haven offshore.

Presumably, a portion of the illicit outflows tracked by the IMF originated through the nature of corruption that Lionel Barber and President Ramaphosa were contemplating, but we have no clear data to quantify how much of this money has left the country. However, to achieve capital flight of illicit gains – or any gains for that matter – would require specific SARB approval for any amount over R1-million and would also require a tax clearance certificate.

Bitcoin trading, exchanges such as Luno and carrying cash and jewellery across borders constitute minuscule quantum in relation to the size of corruption. Having a bank account is a necessity for capital flight in today’s world.

The bulk of the proceeds of corruption, I therefore believe, are more likely to have been spent locally than to have taken flight, given the recent implementation of Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism regulations in the banking system and the closure of illicit accounts, such as those belonging to the Guptas.

After all, when an individual obtains money – whether through honest work or corrupt means – they spend it. Take for example the case of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, who with several other people was recently accused of fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with the Durban Solid Waste tender.

Gumede’s office allegedly awarded unlawful contracts to entities that were paid more than R230-million, but which provided no services. In response, the KZN Asset Forfeiture Unit was ordered to confiscate assets from the accused to the value of R51-million – which it did, in the form of properties and luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, two Porsche Caymans, a Mercedes V8-Biturbo AMG GT and an Audi RS3 Sportback.

There would be little point in scheming to obtain funds unlawfully if one did not intend to spend them – in this case, the money was transferred to car dealerships, generating work and income for these companies and their employees. A fact we often do not consider – or do not wish to consider – is that corrupt money, while it is technically lost to the economy, still flows through the economy.

When President Ramaphosa took power in 2018 he immediately made known his intention to root out corruption in South Africa. While we may be disappointed with the speed at which he is doing so, it is nonetheless plausible that the ending of the Zuma era has been enough to give pause to those who might otherwise have acted dishonestly without reservation.

The cessation of new corrupt contracts in light of the activities of the Zondo Commission – as toothless as it may sometimes appear – may have actually reduced economic activity in South Africa and slowed GDP growth to some extent. Of course, we would gladly give up the percentage point in growth to get our feet on stable ground again. DM

