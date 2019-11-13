Springbok Champions Tour: Tribute to the Cape Town fans
By Tevya Shapiro and Anso Thom• 13 November 2019
Siya Kolisi blows a kiss to the balconies of Long Street as fans erupt with cheers and adoration on both sides. Throngs of fans crammed together try to keep up with the bus as it cruises slowly through the euphoric chaos. (Photo: Tevya Shapiro)
To say that the energy was electric as the Springboks drove through Cape Town would not do justice to the thunderous roars of the thousands of fans who took to the streets on Monday 11 November to pay tribute to the Springboks and Captain Kolisi. In these photos, Daily Maverick pays tribute to them. Here are some of the faces you might have seen as the fever-pitch excitement swept through the CBD, Langa or Elsies River during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Champions Tour.
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.