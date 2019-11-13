Business Maverick

New Zealand Holds Interest Rates

By Bloomberg 13 November 2019
Caption
U2 perform at Mt Smart Stadium on November 08, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

A cut was expected but rates remained unchanged, as Central Bank says the domestic economy and inflation will pick up.

“Economic developments since the August Statement do not warrant a change to the already stimulatory monetary setting at this time,” the Reserve Bank said Wednesday after holding the official cash rate at a record-low 1.0%. “We will add further monetary stimulus if needed.”The RBNZ is betting that the 75 basis points of easing it has delivered this year, including a surprise 50-point cut in August, will revive economic growth in 2020, helping inflation return to the midpoint of its 1-3% target. Most economists were forecasting a cut today and had anticipated more easing next year after inflation expectations dropped and the labor market slowed.
Non-Tradables Inflation Highest Since 2011

“We still think the Bank remains too optimistic on the prospects for growth in New Zealand,” said Ben Udy, an economist at Capital Economics in Singapore. While Udy correctly predicted the RBNZ would hold rates today, he said he expects it to cut twice more next year to 0.5%.

The New Zealand dollar jumped three-quarters of a U.S. cent after the surprise announcement. It bought 64.09 cents at 2:33 p.m. in Wellington, up from 63.35 cents immediately before the statement. Two-year swap rates rose 21 basis points to 1.25% and the 10-year bond yield gained 17.5 points to 1.54%.

New projections for the cash rate continue to signal some chance of another rate cut next year, according to the central bank’s policy statement. They show the average OCR dropping to 0.90% in the first quarter of 2020.

The RBNZ’s monetary policy committee’s decision was reached by consensus, according to a record of the meeting also published Wednesday.

Cut Debated

“The committee debated the costs and benefits of keeping the OCR at 1.0% versus reducing it to 0.75%,” it said. “The committee agreed that both actions were broadly consistent with the current OCR projection. The committee agreed that the reduction in the OCR over the past year was transmitting through the economy and that it would take time to have its full effect.”

When the RBNZ cut rates in May, it became the first central bank in the developed world to embark on a new easing cycle. While others soon followed suit, recent pauses from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Australia’s central bank suggest policymakers want to assess the impact of cuts to date before adding further stimulus.

New Zealand’s economy has cooled, with annual growth slowing to 2.1% in the second quarter from 3.2% a year earlier. Subdued business confidence has damped hiring and investment, while fears of the impact of a trade war between the U.S. and China on global growth have hurt manufacturing and exports.

The RBNZ today cut its forecasts for economic growth, saying it now expects gross domestic product to increase 2.2% in the year through March 2020 compared to 2.7% previously. It sees growth lifting to 2.7% by early 2021.

“We expect economic growth to remain subdued over the remainder of the calendar year,” it said. Still, “domestic economic activity is expected to increase during 2020 supported by low-interest rates, higher wage growth and increased government spending and investment. The low level of the OCR has flowed through to lower lending rates more generally, which support spending and investment.”

Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level, the RBNZ said. A report last week showed the jobless rate rose to 4.2% in the third quarter while annual employment growth was the weakest since 2013.

The central bank raised its near-term forecasts for annual inflation, which it now expects will reach 2.1% by the first quarter of 2020 before edging back to 1.7% in early 2021.

“Interest rates will need to remain at low levels for a prolonged period to ensure inflation reaches the mid-point of our target range,” the RBNZ said. “We will continue to monitor economic developments and remain prepared to act as required.”

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Platinum wage deals to be signed on Wednesday, says Amcu

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom faces off with Soweto, blames illegal electricity connections

Ray Mahlaka
6 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Government doesn’t seem to grasp the meaning of SA’s parlous finances

Nazmeera Moola
4 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

SA agriculture’s déjà vu moment, starring drought and animal disease
Wandile Sihlobo and Gracelin Baskaran 5 hours ago
3 mins

Flying the American flag upside down is an officially recognized signal of distress. As is posting photos on this publication.

Maverick Citizen: Transitional Compass 3

Why it’s worth taking a fresh look at a universal basic income for South Africa

Hein Marais 6 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

We can’t just keep getting older

Mark Barnes
4 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

The promised presidential investment in agriculture needs to heal the land and its people

James Blignaut
5 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Africa’s dodgy ‘fixers’

Roderick Ngoche
5 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen

South Africa unprepared for drought disaster, AgriSA warns government

Chelsey Moubray
4 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Saldanha steel closure signals death of SA industrial dreams

Ed Stoddard
6 hours ago
2 mins