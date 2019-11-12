RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA ñ JANUARY 16: Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) gather at the Impala Rugby fields on January 16, 2019 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Thapelo Morebudi)

The deals will provide most of the workforce with above-inflation wage increases and signal that rank and file members were probably not keen on strike action.

South Africa’s big trio of platinum producers, Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum (Implats) and Sibanye-Stillwater will sign wage deals on Wednesday, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said. This is a welcome development, but tensions are still high on the platinum belt.

Amcu said in a statement that the signing ceremony will take place at the Glenburn Lodge and Spa in Muldersdrift, Gauteng, at 10.00am. Business Maverick understands that the other unions involved in the wage talks, including Amcu’s arch rival, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), have also accepted the offers on the table.

Bringing the talks to a successful conclusion is good news for the industry, which has made a dramatic turnaround in recent years. It also defuses a potential strike that would have further dented confidence in South Africa.

The deals will provide most of the workforce with above-inflation wage increases and signal that rank and file members, including Amcu’s, were probably not keen on strike action, especially with Christmas holidays looming. And the requirement of a secret ballot on strike votes probably meant that any such ballot would have been rejected by workers.

The two sides have been close for some time. Amcu’s demands had been for hikes for its lowest-paid members of R1,500 a month for the next three years, which would be a cumulative increase over that period of close to 40% – well above current rates of inflation.

Business Maverick understands that Amplats’ offer in the first year is an increase of R1,000 a month for the lowest-paid categories and then an extra R800 a month in the next two years. The company has seen its profits surge and for the first time in years has actually been able to come to the table from the outset with decent offers.

Still, tensions remain high on the platinum belt. Kaizer Lungisa Madiba, a member of NUM and Sibanye employee, was shot and killed late last month in Marikana by unknown assailants. Sibanye is holding talks regarding proposed lay-offs at the Marikana operations it acquired when it took over Lonmin. And NUM plans to hold a rally in the Amcu heartland of Marikana on Sunday, 17 November.

An industry-wide wage settlement may defuse some of the tension, but bigger battles may lie around the corner. BM

