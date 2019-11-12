Newsdeck

Former Bolivian president Morales heads to Mexico for asylum

By Reuters 12 November 2019
Caption
Soldiers leave their base to patrol the streets, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, 11 November 2019. Bolivian military and police went out to patrol the streets in various Bolivian cities after the resignation of former Bolivian President Evo Morales. The elections on 20 October resulted in the re-election of Morales, and irregularities in the vote counting procedure sparked protests across the country. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON

MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Bolivia's former president, Evo Morales, was flying to Mexico on Tuesday after fleeing his South American homeland, seeking refuge under a leftist government that has supported the veteran socialist in the wake of a disputed election.

Bolivia’s first indigenous president came under Mexico’s protection after he departed Bolivia late on Monday on a Mexican Air Force jet, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

“His life and integrity are safe,” Ebrard wrote on Twitter, after warning Morales was in danger and saying Mexico would offer asylum as part of its long tradition of sheltering exiles.

The Mexican government’s support has helped cement its emerging role as a bastion of diplomatic support for left-wing leaders in Latin America.

Morales, who governed for 14 years, said on Twitter he was thankful to Mexico but saddened to leave Bolivia for political reasons, following weeks of violent protests and unrest.

In a photo tweeted by Ebrard, Morales is seated alone on the jet with a downcast, unsmiling expression, displaying Mexico’s red, white and green flag across his lap.

Morales’ government collapsed on Sunday after ruling party allies quit and the army urged him to step down, a tactic that Mexico’s government said it views as a “coup” because it broke with Bolivia’s constitutional order.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador praised Morales for the decision to resign rather than put the lives of Bolivians at risk.

His departure added to a sense of crisis in Latin America, which has been hit by weeks of unrest in countries such as Ecuador and Chile, where protesters are urging governments to step back from policies raising fuel and transport prices.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon. Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OUR BURNING PLANET: SPECIAL REPORT

Greenpeace in far-flung voyage to conserve hidden life

By Leila Dougan

Maverick Citizen: #RWC2019

Aweh Ma-se-Bokke!

Anso Thom
17 hours ago
2 mins

ZAPIRO

Party Poopers

Zapiro
50 mins ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Mkhwebane’s WhatsApp message and what it says about whether she has an open mind in the Gordhan matter
Pierre De Vos 2 hours ago
8 mins

Harvard's first black faculty member was a dentist. Dr George Franklin Grant also invented the wooden golf tee.

Springbok Rugby

Boks’ Welsh wizard laid a foundation for RWC glory

Craig Ray 3 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen: Transitional Compass 2

‘The end of labour’? Revisiting the past to understand the future

Eddie Webster
16 hours ago
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED (Part 2)

Philanthropy and Civil Society: Massive funding needed to support human rights work

Fatima Hassan
17 hours ago
9 mins

GROUNDUP

Uber owner claims extortion by taxi drivers – at the police station

Madison Yauger for GroundUp
38 mins ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

OrbVest’s USA medical commercial real estate investments a golden opportunity for SA investors

OrbVest
17 hours ago
5 mins