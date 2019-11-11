Business Maverick

Local Authorities Crying Out for Billions as UK Austerity Ends

By Bloomberg 11 November 2019
Caption
An elderly couple hold hands as they look out to sea in

Local authorities in England will require billions of additional pounds if they are to meet the rising cost of adult social care, according to new research.

A growing gap is emerging between the tax income that councils receive and what they need to deliver services to help elderly and disabled adults live independently, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said in a report published Monday.

The findings underscore the mounting pressure on the public purse as years of belt-tightening wind down. With Britain heading for a general election next month, both the ruling Conservative Party and the Labour opposition are promising to plow billions more into austerity-ravaged public services.

Local authorities are largely dependent on two property-based taxes: the council tax, which is levied on households, and business rates paid by firms. These revenue sources are failing to keep up with the demands of a growing elderly population, more disabled adults and increases in wage costs, according to the IFS.

Even if the council tax rose by 4% every year -– double the rate of inflation -– local jurisdictions may need an additional 1.6 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) in real-terms by 2024–25 to maintain services at current levels, the IFS warned. This figure would be augmented if pledges made during the election campaign are implemented, such as Labour’s promise of free personal care for people over age 65.

Local Income Tax

“The long-term funding gap could be closed by giving councils additional tax-raising powers, such as via a local income tax; or they could be provided with additional grant funding from Westminster,” the IFS said. “The former would give councils and their residents more discretion over how much to tax and spend, and stronger financial incentives to grow the local economy. But the latter would more easily allow money to be targeted at places where spending needs are the highest and/or local revenue-raising capacity is the lowest.”

An extra 1.3 billion pounds has been allocated to councils for the coming financial year, and authorities with social-care responsibilities will be allowed to increase council tax by up to 4%. However, this will only undo around one-fifth of the cut to public-service budgets since austerity began, the IFS said.

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Acsa counts the cost of former CEO’s financial misconduct

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Gold Fields’ South Deep starts to show a glimmer of promise

Ed Stoddard
12 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

An explainer: Saudi Aramco, soon to be the world’s most profitable listed company

Tim Cohen
12 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Prasa remains in a critical state, but the War Room is yielding results
Fikile Mbalula 8 hours ago
6 mins

"(O)ur honeymoon will shine our life long: it's beams will only fade over your grave or mine." ~ Charlotte Brontë

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Interview: The WTO’s Keith Rockwell on his organisation, Trump, Brexit and Africa’s free trade area

Tehillah Niselow 9 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

America’s war on Chinese technology

Jeffrey Sachs
8 hours ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Work sorted, personal life needs attention (like so many of us)

10x Investments
11 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Saving the planet requires a new economic model. It’s that simple

Sasha Planting
08 NOV
6 mins

Sponsored Content

Seek a currency safe haven, despite SA’s short-term economic respite

Mercury Fx
14 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Petroleum Amendment Bill to be published soon for public comment

Ed Stoddard
08 NOV
2 mins